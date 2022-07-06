Rental income of retail malls reaches 80% of pre-covid levels in H2FY22; vacancy up 23%

There was an addition of new retail space of around 11 msft in FY2021 and FY2022 for the aggregate of six cities - Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune. (Representative image)

With the economy opening up, the retail malls have witnessed a sharp recovery in their operational metrics since August 2021 and have touched 80 percent of the pre-covid level in the second half of the financial year 2021-2022.

Resumption of multiplexes clubbed with the high vaccination coverage led to the rebound of the retail malls, a report by ICRA said.

The report said that the debt service coverage ratio, which was less than 1x for two consecutive years (FY2021 & FY2022) is expected to improve to 1.10-1.15x in FY2023 with the improved rental recoveries.

As per an ICRA research report, the trajectory has largely sustained in H2FY2022 barring a brief pause due to Omicron. The report said that retail trading values in Q3 of FY2022 reached the pre-covid levels and surpassed the pre-covid trading values in Q4 of FY2022. The report anticipated that the footfalls at retail malls will reach pre-Covid levels in Q3 FY2023.

Also Read: Retailers return to shopping malls as footfalls near pre-COVID-19 levels

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Commenting on the rental income for retail malls, Anupama Reddy, Vice President & Sector Head, Corporate Ratings, ICRA, says, "The rental income improvement is faster post-second wave with recovery at 74% for Q2 FY2022 (as against 34% for Q2 FY2021) and reaching 102% of pre-Covid levels in H2FY2022.

"In FY2022, the rental income in ICRA’s sample set (eighteen malls totalling 11.7 million sft spread across seven states) witnessed an increase by around 56%, reaching around 80% of pre-Covid levels."

Also Read: Shopping malls clock over 70% growth in footfalls in October-November

Reddy further said that there was an addition of new retail space of around 11 msft in FY2021 and FY2022 for the aggregate of six cities - Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.

"However, the incremental space absorption was only around 4 msft during this period resulting in a significant increase in the vacancy levels to 23% in FY2022 from 18% in FY2020. On a same-store basis, the rental income is expected to increase by around 30% in FY2023 and is likely to surpass FY2020 levels by around 4%-6%. With the normalcy in the trading values, the occupancy is expected to improve in FY2023," said Reddy.