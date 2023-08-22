Rental demand across major Indian cities grew 18.1% in Q2; NCR tops list: Report

The report concludes that beyond the factor of proximity to employment hubs, a significant driving force for demand this quarter is affordability.

The rental demand across 13 major cities in India increased 18.1 percent in the second quarter of the calendar year 2023 (Q2 CY2023), while rents soared by 4.9 percent compared to the previous quarter, according to a report by Magicbricks.

The report titled Rental Index for April-June 2023 also pointed out that the supply increased by 9.6 percent in Q2.

The National Capital Region, or NCR (27.25 percent), Mumbai Metropolitan Region, or MMR (18.35 percent), Pune (19.3 percent), Hyderabad (22 percent), and Bengaluru (12.8 percent) witnessed the highest increase in rental demand.

The report also observed that cities such as Bengaluru (8.1 percent), Navi Mumbai (7.3 percent), and Gurugram (5.1 percent) displayed the highest increment in average rents quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). However, Delhi (- 0.9 percent) and Mumbai (-0.1 percent) witnessed a marginal decline in rents QoQ.

"The return to office culture boosted the need for workplace-proximate housing while educational institutions resumed in-person activities, drawing students back to city centres. Meanwhile, as property values soared, homeowners seized opportunities for profitable property sales over rentals, reducing supply. This, coupled with high demand, notably hiked rents across prominent Indian cities," Sudhir Pai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Magicbricks, said.

1BHK, 2BHK units in demand

The report said that demand for 2 BHK units remains unchallenged, commanding a significant 53 percent share in both demand and supply, followed by 1 BHK (27 percent) and 3 BHK (18 percent) shares.

The demand for 3 BHK units declined from 36 percent in Q1 2023 to 18 percent in Q2 2023, while the demand for 1 BHK units increased from 17 percent in Q1 2023 to 27 percent in Q2.

This shift highlights a growing inclination towards compact apartments, the report added.

The report concludes that beyond the factor of proximity to employment hubs, a significant driving force for demand this quarter is affordability.

Rental accommodations with a monthly rent of Rs 10,000-20,000 emerged as the preferred choice among tenants. "These preferences were predominantly observed within unit dimensions spanning 500 to 1,000 square feet of covered area," it said.