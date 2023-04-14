 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rent or Buy? Here’s a solution to end the debate once and for all

Vishal Bhargava
Apr 14, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST

Take a leaf out of Barack Obama’s book and rent before you buy. It’s a lot like taking a car for a test drive before deciding to buy it, but for a much bigger purchase.

Should you Rent or should you Buy? That is the perpetual debate in India’s housing market. There are several repetitive but powerful arguments on both sides. At its core the benefit of renting is that in a market like India, the cost is a third of an EMI. On the other hand, the key contention to buy is that an owned home provides an anchor and a feeling that no other purchase can match.

The loudest proponents of renting a home are the ones who can’t afford to buy a home while the loudest proponents of buying a home are the ones who have already bought one. I must confess I don’t have a hardline position in this Rent vs Buy debate. It is a very personal decision. Even for the same person, the perspective changes depending on the age and stage of the individual. A younger person may want flexibility and would prefer to rent. An older person may want stability and would lean towards buying.

My view is that while the debate is on Renting vs Buying, the solution really is on Renting before Buying. No one buys a car before a test drive. Then why treat a purchase that can be 10x bigger without that experience.

Obama’s hybrid model