RE/MAX aims to sell property worth Rs 1,000 crore this fiscal; to add 500 brokers

Global real estate broker network RE/MAX said India is the fastest growing and an extremely important market for the company as it set a target of Rs 1,000 crore sales bookings this fiscal year.

In a statement, RE/MAX India said it currently has over 1,000 agents having presence in 46 cities through around 175 offices. Globally, RE/MAX has over 1,23,000 agents associated with it in nearly 100 countries.

"Globally at RE/MAX, India is an extremely important market for us to help revolutionize the real estate industry here, to create entrepreneurship and opportunities to individuals all around India to start their own business, either as an office owner or a broker," said Shawna Gilbert, Vice President of Global Development, RE/MAX.

RE/MAX India has been the fastest growing region in the world, she added.

RE/MAX India MD and CEO Gaurav Marya said, "We aim to continue on the pace of growth we are at and target to have RE/MAX India family extended by 1500 agents by 2020, which will definitely help us achieve the targeted sale of Rs 1000 crore by this year."

RE/MAX, through its integrated franchise offices and broker associates, helps end users to buy, sell, rent and lease property.

In 2017, Franchise India's real estate arm BusinessEx.com acquired 51 percent stake in RE/MAX India from Cybiz Realty, which was then the India master franchisee, at an enterprise value of about Rs 100 crore.

The real estate brokerage segment is getting organised after it was mandated that brokers have to be registered under the realty law RERA that came into effect from May 2017.