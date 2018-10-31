App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

REIT would encourage investments into real estate sector: CBRE

Market regulator SEBI had notified the REITs regulations in 2014, allowing setting up of and the listing of such trusts, which are very popular in developed countries

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs), notified by market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), would encourage more investments to come into the sector, real estate consulting firm CBRE said on Wednesday.

Market regulator SEBI had notified the REITs regulations in 2014, allowing setting up of and the listing of such trusts, which are very popular in developed countries.

"REIT will not only allow consumers' participation but also make investments come in (to the real estate sector)," Chairman of CBRE, India and South East Asia, Anshuman Magazine told reporters.

CBRE clocked revenues of $14.2 billion globally in 2017 and has over 450 offices worldwide.

related news

The Indian subsidiary has managed capital of Rs 241 billion for its clients across the country.

Noting that India was a key market for CBRE, he said the domestic business was expected to fuel growth and development in the country.

"Close to 40 per cent of hiring is concentrated in the Southern markets, thereby indicating strong potential of these geographies," he said.

According to a CBRE report 'Destination 2020,' Chennai has the right ingredients to sustain long-term investments, including availability of manpower, social and physical infrastructure.

The infrastructure and policy initiatives of the state government are expected to augment supply for both residential and commercial segments, it said.

The report predicts that the Old Mahabalipuram Road Zone 1, Zone 2 and Mount Poonamallee Road are expected to witness quality supply of real estate projects in addition to more than 10 million square foot in the next two-three years.
First Published on Oct 31, 2018 07:15 pm

tags #India #Real Estate

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.