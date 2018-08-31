REIT acquisitions in Asia touch USD 10 billion in H1 2018: Report

As the Indian market awaits to see its first REIT getting listed, REIT acquisitions touched USD 10 billion in the first half of 2018 and accounted for 17 percent share in the investment volume in Asia, according to a CBRE- CII Report

As per the report 'Challenges to Opportunities', REITs in Asia have proved to be a viable choice for alternative investments, successful launches were observed in several Asian countries including Japan, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand. In 2017 alone, total acquisitions undertaken by REITs in APAC crossed USD 20 billion, with an approximate share of 15 percent in the overall commercial real estate acquisitions undertaken in the region.

The report further highlighted that the average ticket size of investments is expected to increase as corporates keen on monetising their land assets and smaller developers looking to retire debt bring attractive land deals to the market. Moreover, REITs will open a new investment avenue for investors by allowing them to invest in the property market with a minimum amount of Rs 2 lakh – which is much more realistic than investing in a property.

Insights from the report stated that both commercial and warehousing sector are set to witness an increased investment momentum on the back of various policy reforms that have resulted in a secure environment for investors and provided them better exit opportunities.

The Indian market is expected to see its first REIT listing soon. Embassy Group, an Indian partner of Blackstone Group LP and a commercial real estate developer, expects to raise about USD 1 billion, depending on the assets that are included. These assets could include properties that are occupied by premium tenants. The office market is expected to dominate REIT listings initially followed by retail.

A successful REIT listing would prompt other prominent asset holding companies such as Xander, Brookfield and CPPIB to issue their own offerings, thereby widening the real estate investment scenario in the country. REIT listings are likely to substantially move from the office sector to retail and logistics sectors thereby resulting in creation of quality assets across segments, the report said.

These listings are expected to improve investor sentiments, potentially propelling major corporations to lease or purchase space in quality buildings, said Anshuman Magazine, chairman – India and South East Asia, CBRE, at the CBRE-CII conference held in the Capital recently on the theme Realty: Challenges to Opportunities.

Sanjay Dutt, managing director and CEO of Tata Housing, said that there are many opportunities for investors, especially retail investors going forward. The shift is likely to be from capital appreciation to rental income.

“If we see commercial REITs and going forward rental housing REITs and industrial REITs, a lot of trust will get established with retail investors. Instead of buying hard assets as an option, they are likely to go for this as an alternative model. As the sector matures over time, you will see another five to six companies getting listed over next four five years with a combined market cap of 4 to 5 million US dollars which will allow retail investors to have an institutional play,” he said.