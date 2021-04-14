Recent hiring trends of large IT-ITeS firms expected to spur office space demand: Report

Smartworks has operations in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.

The second COVID-19 wave coupled with extended work-from-home may further prolong office leasing recovery in India. But the prospects of commercial office leasing for 2022 are positive going by the recent-past hiring trends of large IT-ITeS firms. which are expected to spur office space demand, a new analysis has said.

Hiring by several IT firms bodes well for overall office space demand in 2022 and 2023, with the gradual return of normalcy coupled with the newly added workforce. The IT-ITeS sectors are among the prime drivers of overall leasing activity in the top cities. Bulk hiring by these firms will influence the demand for large quality office spaces, an analysis by Anarock has said.

Despite increased flexibility and rostered work timings, firms will need to adopt de-densification measures to accommodate the new social distancing norms and increased health measures. This is expected to increase per-employee space requirements from 80 sq. ft. space during pre-pandemic times to at least 120-130 sq. ft. per employee post COVID-19, it said.

Many IT majors are now focusing on getting at least a certain segment of employees back into offices. This is indicative of the inherent shortfalls of the work-from-home options - data security concerns, employee burnout due to work stretching beyond normal working hours at home, diluted focus and motivation, and compromised team collaboration.

Facebook, Microsoft and Uber have strongly indicated that they expect such a return migration to begin by May 2021. While Google and Microsoft will prefer hybrid work models going forward, these firms also take health norms very seriously, it said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Many European countries have again gone into complete lockdown; this may adversely impact commercial leasing in India over the short-term. International business travel has also not resumed, it said.

Overall leasing in India will therefore remain lacklustre in 2021. The anticipation of a partial lockdown in some of the bigger cities will also cause commercial leasing to walk a tightrope this year.

Nevertheless, the energetic bulk hiring activity by major IT-ITeS companies to fulfil surging work orders during the pandemic presents a potentially more upbeat picture for office leasing in 2022 and beyond.

“The top four Indian IT-ITeS firms – TCS, Infosys, HCL and Wipro – alone hired approx. 42,000 employees in the first nine months of FY 2021. Also, multinational majors Cognizant and Capgemini hired nearly 39,500 employees in CY 2020, with bulk hiring plans for CY 2021. They plan to hire about 23,000 and 30,000 employees respectively in CY 2021. Many other IT firms are on a hiring spree amid acceleration in their overall business post the pandemic,” said Prashant Thakur, director and head – Research, ANAROCK Property Consultants.

A recent report by ICICI Securities had also said that continued prevalence of work-from-home is negatively impacting office space requirement. With work-from-home now being in place for over a year and likely to persist for another 3-6 months at least till September 2021, corporate occupiers would definitely rethink their office space requirement and use a mix of physical and virtual offices which may lead to reduction in space requirements of occupiers, it had stated.

While rental collections for office developers continue to be strong in excess of 95% and market rents are holding steady, an overall fall of 200-300 bps in developers’ portfolio occupancy levels and early exits by occupiers have served as dampeners.

However, the long-term India office story is likely to continue and leasing momentum may return in H2FY21 subject to the waning of Covid impact. India remains one of the more affordable office markets globally, with average Grade A rentals hovering around 1 USD/psf/month (Rs70-75/psf/month) along with a strong pool of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) talent with over 2 million students graduating each year, the report had said.