Realty shift: GenZ, millennial homebuyers prefer sole ownership, larger ticket sizes post pandemic

Ashwin Singh, a 31-year-old techie in Bengaluru is planning to invest in Rs 65 lakh property towards northern Bengaluru.

"This is at a time when I have an ongoing EMI of Rs 20,000 for a car. However, we do not have a covered car parking," Singh, who currently stays in a rented apartment, said.

Brokers say in the last two years, millennials (born between 1981 and 1996) have increasingly started investing in Bengaluru's real estate sector. More importantly, a majority of them have been taking ownership of the new property, either in their name or of their spouse.

Change in configuration for the younger generation

Developers say that home purchases by the younger generation, which was content renting, have increased over the past few years.

For example, for Lodha Group, out of Rs 3,300 crore of sales reported in Q1, about Rs 250 crore is coming from Pune, and millennials have contributed majorly to this, Prashant Bindal, Chief Sales Officer, Lodha Group said.

Developers say buyers aged between 25 and 30 years of age prefer 1 BHK and people aged above 30 are more inclined towards 2/3 BHKs. While millennials are looking at properties between Rs 1.5-2 crore, GenZ (born between 1990 and the early 2010s) are investing in Rs 80-90 lakh homes, Bindal added.

For Bengaluru, Sattva Group saw millennials contributing more than 50 percent to its total sales over the past few quarters. "While buyers less than 35 years of age go for Rs 1.5 crore apartments or less, the rest are inclined towards luxury 3 BHKs or even row houses," Karishmah Siingh, vice president of sales and marketing at Sattva Group, added.

Experts say the millennials and GenZ have gradually raised their ticket sizes post-pandemic. Data from Property First show that the ticket sizes have jumped by more than half.

"A few years back, people below 35 who bought apartments between Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore are currently looking at apartments with ticket sizes upward of Rs 1.5 crore," Bhavesh Kothari, Founder & CEO of Property First added.

Push towards sole ownership

With several changes the pandemic has brought upon the Indian real estate sector, experts say younger generations today are more likely to retain the ownership of the properties they buy.

A decade ago, while home ownership used to be rooted in a bandwagon effect, today, a major cultural shift has led to changing perspectives within the real estate sector. Experts say the millennials and GenZ at the forefront of the shift have taken to ownership, especially while buying an apartment.

Today, both millennials and GenZ buyers are attracted to the sense of financial freedom and security that comes with homeownership. Investing in a home in the post-pandemic era offers them the opportunity for long-term financial security, the ability to build equity, attractive tax benefits, and the potential for significant investment returns, Pramod Bisht, CEO - of South, Godrej Properties Ltd said.

According to developers, in affordable cities like Pune, Bengaluru or Chennai, most millennials are buying in their own name or of their spouses.

In Pune, Bindal said about 70 percent of millennials purchase apartments in their own names but in expensive cities like Mumbai it is mostly joint ownership with their parents.

In the pre-Covid times, a joint partnership with parents would hold about 70 percent of the entire transaction volume, today it has come down to 30-40 percent, Angad Bedi, MD, BCD Group added.