Realty sector welcomes Maharashtra govt's Budget proposals focusing on infra development

Maharashtra aspires to grow at 12.1% in the fiscal year 22-23 with a hope of becoming the first state with a trillion-dollar economy.

Maharashtra government on March 11 presented the third Budget of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) that has placed adequate thrust on infrastructure development with an allocation of Rs 28,000 crore for transportation infrastructure. It has also proposed an amnesty scheme for buyers by increasing the time period from one year to three years for the set-off of stamp duty.

Another benefit of the budget intervention on the exemption of stamp duty on gift deed without consideration will benefit a large segment of bona fide property beneficiaries who receive property as gift from a close associate thereby making it a meaningful measure for enhancing the ease of such transactions.

Increase in period for adjustment of stamp duty: With the view to incentivise the construction business, time period in which stamp duty paid on earlier deed to be adjusted against subsequent deed, is increased from one year to three years as per the provision of article 5 (g-a) (ii) of Maharashtra Stamp Act, the Budget document said.

Stamp Duty exemption on Gift deeds without consideration to corporations and institutions: If any donor is transferring land without consideration to the corporations, local self-governing bodies under the jurisdiction of State of Maharashtra free of cost, then-current Stamp Duty of 3 percent on gift deed or 5 percent on sale deed is being fully exempted under Section 9 of the Maharashtra Stamp Act. As a result, the State may incur a revenue reduction of about Rs 21 crore, it said.

Stamp Duty Amnesty Scheme 2022: Amnesty Scheme under Stamp Act is proposed from April 1, 2022, to November 30, 2022 for pending penalty dues. Due to this concession under Amnesty Scheme 2022, there will be a shortfall of Rs 1,500 crore out of outstanding penalty dues, it said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the budget was aimed at an all-around development of the state, which was in a revival mode after the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a step towards becoming a $1 trillion economy.

"The amnesty scheme will enable those who have not earlier registered documents to make the payment without penalty. This is a positive move by the government and will bring additional revenue and result in no shortfall in revenue collection," said Niranjan Hiranandani, vice-chairperson NAREDCO and MD, Hiranandani Group, adding that the move augurs well for investors and it will result in documents being registered.

The allocation for infrastructure projects points towards the goal of making the state into a trillion-dollar economy. Similarly, Zero stamp duty on land transfer to the government and the local corporations will help real estate development, he said.

Anuj Puri, chairman - ANAROCK Group, said the Budget aimed at covering various sectors including infrastructure, agriculture, health, and women. Similar to previous years, infrastructure is one of the focus areas for the government wherein Rs 15,773 crore is allocated for the development of roads and highways alone. This inevitably gives a boost to the overall real estate development all across.

Maharashtra aspires to grow at 12.1% in the fiscal year 22-23 with a hope of becoming the first state with a trillion-dollar economy. On the allocations side, there was a significant sum provisioned for the public works department to improve the infrastructure.

“The spend of infrastructure particularly in and around the urban areas would promote development and can augment the supply of affordable housing. There is also a separate fund allocation to improve the slums outside Mumbai, which will help many adjoining areas to have a better living quality,” said Subhankar Mitra, Managing Director, Advisory Services, Colliers India.

The Budget is aimed at incentivising the construction business with extension for stamp duty for a period of three years echoes well from an investor point of view, said Boman Irani, president, CREDAI-MCHI.

“However, we were hoping that the existing issue of 1% metro cess will also be considered by them. Its deferment by at least two years can prove to be a major relief for the sector, especially in an environment where we are facing rising cost pressures due to the cost of raw materials, and the effects of the geopolitical scenario,” Irani added.

The Maharashtra State government has given a very systematic outlook for the development of the state in the new budget. Their commitment towards holistic growth is clearly understood from the way the budget is categorised, said Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director at Knight Frank India.

“After several years in the down cycle, the housing market in the last 1-2 years has charted a recovery on the back of end users even as investor interest continued to remain low. However, with the Budget’s encouraging steps to revitalise the real estate sector, investor participation is expected to increase. The proposed increase in the time period from 1 year to 3 years for set-off of stamp duty will provide greater flexibility to investors participating in the asset class,” Baijal added.

Another benefit of the budget intervention on the exemption of stamp duty on gift deed without consideration will benefit a large segment of bona fide property beneficiaries who receive property as gift from a close associate thereby making it a meaningful measure for enhancing the ease of such transactions, Bijal said further.