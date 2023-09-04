Realty major Omaxe Group amicably settles family dispute

For representational purpose

Listed real estate developer Omaxe Group has amicably resolved the family’s legal dispute at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Chandigarh and Delhi. Following the settlement, Sunil Goel has "unconditionally withdrawn" all his complaints and cases, which were pending before various courts, tribunals, regulators, and authorities, the realty firm said in a statement.

Omaxe Group began its journey in 1987, when Rohtas Goel laid the foundation to undertake a construction and contracting business. The dispute started in 2017 between the Goel brothers with regard to the functioning of the company when Sunil Goel was removed from the company, it said.

Earlier this year, Rohtas Goel and his younger brother Sunil Goel agreed to a full and final resolution of all their disputes related to shareholding, directorship, control, management, and affairs of Omaxe Group companies and to transfer the entire holding of Sunil Goel and his family members to Rohtas Goel and his family members.

"Sunil Goel Group has already transferred 9.45 percent holding in Guild, which is equivalent to a 6.47 percent indirect stake in Omaxe, to Rohtas Goel and the entity controlled by his son Mohit Goel, and shall be further transferring the remaining holding in tranches," the statement said on September 4.

It added that consequent to this settlement and inter-se transfers, Mohit Goel and Jatin Goel, sons of Rohtas Goel, have emerged as the largest shareholders in the company.

"The settlement reflects our commitment to a united vision for Omaxe Group. We are eager to contribute our energy and ideas as we take on this larger role. Our family's legacy of excellence will continue to guide us as we navigate the company's future challenges and successes," said Mohit Goel, MD, Omaxe Group.

Omaxe is currently involved in two public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the National Capital Region (NCR), which include Chandni Chowk and Dwarka. Omaxe Chowk at Chandni Chowk is expected to be operational by the end of 2023. Additionally, Omaxe anticipates commencing the construction of the Dwarka project by the end of this year.

Omaxe has delivered over 132 million square feet (msf) of real estate space. It has delivered 21 group housing real estate projects, 10 integrated townships, and 14 commercial malls, office spaces, and hotels. The Group has another 22 msf of space under construction across seven integrated townships, five group housing projects, and seven commercial malls and office spaces.