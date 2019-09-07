Realty firm SBP to invest Rs 730 crore for projects in Himachal Pradesh

Punjab-based realty firm SBP Group has signed agreements with the Himachal Pradesh government to invest Rs 730 crore for developing housing and commercial projects in the hilly state.

SBP Group has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Himachal Pradesh government to invest Rs 730 crore in the Himalayan state, the realty firm said in a statement.

The MoUs were signed during the investors' meet held recently in Chandigarh, it added.

As per the MoUs, SBP Group will invest Rs 630 crore for building residential projects in Mandi, Solan and Shimla and another Rs 100 crore for a resort/hotel with 120 rooms in Shimla, the statement said.

SBP Group MD Aman Singla and VP Raman Singla said the company is expanding its presence in Himachal Pradesh after establishing a strong customer base with multiple projects in Punjab.