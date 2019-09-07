App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Realty firm SBP to invest Rs 730 crore for projects in Himachal Pradesh

SBP Group has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Himachal Pradesh government to invest Rs 730 crore in the Himalayan state, the realty firm said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Punjab-based realty firm SBP Group has signed agreements with the Himachal Pradesh government to invest Rs 730 crore for developing housing and commercial projects in the hilly state.

SBP Group has signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with the Himachal Pradesh government to invest Rs 730 crore in the Himalayan state, the realty firm said in a statement.

The MoUs were signed during the investors' meet held recently in Chandigarh, it added.

Close

As per the MoUs, SBP Group will invest Rs 630 crore for building residential projects in Mandi, Solan and Shimla and another Rs 100 crore for a resort/hotel with 120 rooms in Shimla, the statement said.

related news

SBP Group MD Aman Singla and VP Raman Singla said the company is expanding its presence in Himachal Pradesh after establishing a strong customer base with multiple projects in Punjab.

SBP Group has delivered around 12 residential projects across Punjab and is currently developing many more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 7, 2019 12:44 pm

tags #Companies #India #Real Estate #SBP Group

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.