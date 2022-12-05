 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Realty firm County Group buys 28 acre land in Noida for about Rs 450 crore

PTI
Dec 05, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST

County Group recently bought the 28-acre land parcels, which belonged to realty firm Ambience group.

Realty firm County Group has purchased 28-acre land in Noida for about Rs 450 crore to develop a luxury housing project as part of its expansion plan.

With the revival in housing demand, real estate developers have started acquiring land through an outright deal and also through the formation of joint development agreements (JDAs).

According to sources, County Group recently bought the 28-acre land parcels, which belonged to realty firm Ambience group. Indiabulls Housing Finance has sold this land to recover its loan from the Ambience Group.

When contacted, Amit Modi, Director County Group, confirmed the deal and said the registration process has been completed.

The County group will also clear dues to Noida authority against this land and take all necessary clearances to start development on this project.

Modi said the company will develop a luxury project on this land.