Realty developer Goel Ganga Developments acquires three Pune properties for Rs 100 crore

Pune-based real estate developer Goel Ganga Developments (GGD) has acquired three upcoming properties of Guardian Developers for Rs 100 crore. These properties are located in New Wagholi, Hinjewadi and Ambegaon-Katraj localities in Pune.

Piramal Capital and Housing Finance will provide financial support for the project, the company said.

GGD were approached for Development-Management (DM) models for residential and commercial projects, and after deliberations, they decided to give their nod for the takeover of the three properties of Guardian Developers.

The total value of the said takeover deal stands at Rs 100 crore, it said.

The company is planning to develop residential, school, student housing and senior citizen housing projects on these land parcels.

GGD has already successfully completed over 10 million square feet of work in Pune city.

"With the three locations having immense potential, time is also apt to make such an important decision. Ups and downs will keep coming and going, but GGD's commitment to make Pune city the best of its version will always stand rock solid," said GGD Chairman Annuj Goel.

Khushru Jijina, Managing Director, Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited (PCHFL), said, "It goes without saying that Goel Ganga Developments-Piramal partnership goes hand in hand as we both are committed towards quality work and maximum customer satisfaction. We will leave no stone unturned to achieve what's been promised for Pune city."