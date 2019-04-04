App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Realtors want banks to pass on rate cut benefits to borrowers

Realtors' apex body CREDAI President Satish Magar said the RBI's rate cut is a hugely positive sign for the real estate sector.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The RBI's decision to cut the key interest rate will boost housing sales and lift market sentiment, property developers and consultants said Thursday, even as they urged banks to pass on the benefits to developers as well as buyers. In a bid to boost the sluggish economy before elections, the RBI Thursday cut the interest rate by 25 basis points for the second time in as many months, a move that may translate into lower EMIs for home and other loans.

"The RBI move is expected to lift industry sentiments, as also provide relief to various stakeholders like corporates as also in real estate and homebuyers. We expect that banks (will) further pass down the benefit of the rate cut to the home buyers which shall further trigger the home buying into actual sales," NAREDCO President Niranjan Hiranandani said.

Realtors' apex body CREDAI President Satish Magar said the RBI's rate cut is a hugely positive sign for the real estate sector.

"The rate cut is expected to substantially enhance home buyer sentiments and add further impetus to the industry's revival, which needed a boost especially post the NBFC crisis. The EMI burden on homebuyers will also reduce and improve the purchasing power which is expected to provide a huge stimulus to Indian realty," he added.

related news

CREDAI Chairman Jaxay Shah said the 25 basis points cut in repo rate is on anticipated lines. "On the other hand, lowering of growth forecast is a matter of concern and a wake-up call to step up capital formation."

Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said, "The RBI has done its part by slashing the repo rate. The onus is now on the banks to concurrently reduce home loan rates further, thereby encouraging more fence-sitters to take purchase decisions and giving another boost to the real estate sector."

CBRE India's Chairman and CEO Anshuman Magazine said the move would impact consumer sentiment positively, especially in the real estate sector. "Banks may pass on the benefits of the revised rates to end customers, thereby positively impacting their purchase decisions," he added.

JLL India Country Head Ramesh Nair said: "Today's rate cut of 25 bps is a continued series of stimulus that is propelling real estate sector on a new growth trajectory in 2019. The Union Budget incentives for affordable housing and the recent reduction in Goods and Services Tax rates along with reduction in repo rates will boost demand for housing."

Shishir Baijal, CMD, Knight Frank India, hoped that the reduction in rate is passed on by the banks to the home buyers. "Lower interest rates, along with the recent reduction in GST rates for under-construction properties, should provide the fillip to end user demand."

Khushru Jijina, MD, Piramal Capital and Housing Finance, said this decision would certainly help ease liquidity and improve access to cheaper credit by India Inc as well as retail consumers.

ATS Chairman Getamber Anand termed it as a good move but added that banks should pass on the benefits.

Lodha Group CFO Jayant Mehrotra said: "It would be good if transmission by banks happens quickly as lower interest rates can provide a further boost to end-user demand. We could see a significant pick up in momentum during the festivals of Gudi Padwa and Akshaya Tritiya."

Gaurs Group MD Manoj Gaur said the move will boost housing demand while Sushma Group's ED Prateek Mittal and Wealth Clinic CMD Amit Raheja said this would help revive the sector.

Saya Group CMD Vikas Bhasin said, "It will help to ease the pressure off the market by attracting more number of buyers to invest in the real estate sector."

Amit Modi, Director- ABA Corp, said, "This is a good and much awaited development, since easing interest rate will help revive the investment cycle, especially in sectors like real estate which are highly sensitive to interest rate movements."

Spenta Corporation MD Farshid Cooper said, "It is imperative for banks to reduce the lending rates and ensure that the home loan borrowers reap the benefits of this move."

"It will generate a positive consumer sentiment as home loan EMIs are expected to become cheaper. We hope that the banks pass on the repo rate benefit to consumers and to the developers to help revive the real estate sector," said Rahul Shah, CEO, Sumer Group.

Sarojini Ahuja - VP, Sales and Marketing, Transcon Triumph, said the declining interest rates along with new reduced GST rates will encourage the buyers to buy their dream home.
First Published on Apr 4, 2019 07:35 pm

tags #Business #India #RBI #Real Estate

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

'Just Begun...': For Bhaiyyaji Joshi, Babri Masjid Demolition Was a 'M ...

Two Army Men Killed, 5 Injured in Fire at Mhow Army Range in MP

Bangladeshi National Arrested For Smuggling And Selling Drugs in Kolka ...

Did not Authorise Any Action to Seize Tamil Book on Rafale Deal, Says ...

Smriti Vs Rahul: The Big Battle Of 2019

Nirav Modi, Choksi, Mallya Fled After Realising New, Alert Chowkidaar ...

Ugadi Gift or Poll Effect? Andhra Farmers & Women Benefit as Schemes G ...

'Pati-Patni Ki Sarkar' Did Nothing For 15 Years: Nitish Kumar Attacks ...

Congress Demands Kalyan Singh's Sacking as Governor After EC Points to ...

Advani breaks silence, says BJP never regarded those who disagree with ...

India's domestic air passenger traffic records double-digit growth in ...

JPMorgan's Dimon says bad mortgage rules hindering growth of US econom ...

RBI Policy: 'Blue sky' expectations meet some clouds

Congress just stirred the hornet’s nest with its manifesto

Brent oil resumes climb to $70 on tightening global supply

Rate-sensitive stocks trade mixed post policy announcement; banks flat ...

Nifty Bank rallies 10% since February monetary policy, analysts see fu ...

RBI Monetary policy: Central Bank cuts GDP forecast to 7.2% from 7.4%

Lok Sabha Election 2019: In a first for Odisha, former IAS and IPS off ...

In Kerala's Malappuram, underage girls brainwashed into marriage with ...

Shazam movie review: DC finally realises borrowing the Marvel formula ...

RBI cuts repo by another 25 bps: Central bank’s rate cut spree and t ...

Malaysia Open 2019: PV Sindhu's capitulation against unseeded Sung Ji- ...

Christchurch terror attacks: Accused Brenton Tarrant to face 50 murder ...

Kaveri delta: Shrinking area and decreasing farm productivity hit sout ...

How the British transformed, subjugated the Punjab through canals — ...

Huawei P30 Pro first impressions: Ready to retake the smartphone photo ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC v SRH match at Kotla: Regular wickets derail D ...

Chhappak: Picture of Deepika Padukone on the sets goes viral

Shah Rukh Khan felicitated with honorary PhD by The University of Law, ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic's release date rescheduled, confirms producer ...

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians issue Barinder Sran an Emoji Punishment kit f ...

Exclusive: News of Salman Khan acting in a horror film titled Aadamkho ...

Sridevi starrer Mom to release in China on Mother’s Day now

Heath Ledger and the cinematic legacy to worship on his birthday

PM Narendra Modi biopic postponed, Twitter takes a dig at unfulfilled ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.