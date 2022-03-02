English
    Real estate watchdog’s NCR forum settles 1,150 disputes involving properties worth Rs 345 cr

    Most of the disputes came from allottees of projects in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Bulandshahar

    Vandana Ramnani
    UP RERA also asked erring developers to give details of properties that can be auctioned

    NCR conciliation forum of the Uttar Pradesh real estate watchdog has so far resolved over 1,150 disputes involving properties worth more than Rs 345 crore, officials said.

    Cases between homebuyers and promoters pertained to delay in the registered sale deed and possession of the units to the allottees, among others.

    Most of the disputes came from the allottees of the projects in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Bulandshahar, they said.

    One feature of the forum is that the conciliator and his team make constant efforts to resolve the dispute in the presence of the allottee and the promoter with no interference by any advocates or representatives, making the entire process cost effective.

    RD Paliwal, a retired administrative officer, heads the NCR conciliation forum which aims to resolve the dispute in two to three hearings, the UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) said.

    Paliwal said, “The forum is the easiest way to resolve grievances of homebuyers. The entire model is turning out to be a preferred time-saving disputes resolution process by both the consumers and promoters."

    For applying to the forum, buyers can use the link on the UP RERA website.

    Rajeev Kumar, chairman of the watchdog, said that amicable settlement of consumer disputes through mutual agreement under the aegis of the forum is a simple and time saving process wherein the solution is arrived at by balancing the conflicting views and interests of the parties.

    “More and more recourse to the forum will definitely reduce trust deficit between the allottees and promoters,” he added.

     
    first published: Mar 2, 2022 02:27 pm

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.