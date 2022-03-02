Real estate watchdog’s NCR forum settles 1,150 disputes involving properties worth Rs 345 cr

UP RERA also asked erring developers to give details of properties that can be auctioned

NCR conciliation forum of the Uttar Pradesh real estate watchdog has so far resolved over 1,150 disputes involving properties worth more than Rs 345 crore, officials said.

Cases between homebuyers and promoters pertained to delay in the registered sale deed and possession of the units to the allottees, among others.

Most of the disputes came from the allottees of the projects in Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Bulandshahar, they said.

One feature of the forum is that the conciliator and his team make constant efforts to resolve the dispute in the presence of the allottee and the promoter with no interference by any advocates or representatives, making the entire process cost effective.

RD Paliwal, a retired administrative officer, heads the NCR conciliation forum which aims to resolve the dispute in two to three hearings, the UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) said.

Paliwal said, “The forum is the easiest way to resolve grievances of homebuyers. The entire model is turning out to be a preferred time-saving disputes resolution process by both the consumers and promoters."

For applying to the forum, buyers can use the link on the UP RERA website.

Rajeev Kumar, chairman of the watchdog, said that amicable settlement of consumer disputes through mutual agreement under the aegis of the forum is a simple and time saving process wherein the solution is arrived at by balancing the conflicting views and interests of the parties.

“More and more recourse to the forum will definitely reduce trust deficit between the allottees and promoters,” he added.