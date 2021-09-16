business Real estate stocks in focus as developers line up residential launches in H2FY22 Experts believe the market share of large organised developers will grow over the next 2-3 years backed by healthy balance sheets, access to capital, and many unlisted, weaker developers being shunted out of the market. Most developers in the listed space have aggressive launch plans from H2FY22 onwards and are looking to grow sales value at double-digit CAGR over the next few years. Take a look at the residential developer stocks that analysts are betting on