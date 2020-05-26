App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Real estate sector unable to benefit from reduction in repo rates, CREDAI to RBI Governor

It has asked RBI to direct banks to pass on the benefit of the rate cuts to NBFC/HFCs.

Vandana Ramnani @vandanaramnani1

The real estate sector is unable to leverage the benefits of reduction in repo rates and appropriate directions should be given to banks to pass on the  rate cut to NBFCs/HFCs to enable them to lend to the realty sector at a lower rate of interest, builders' body Credai has written to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

It has asked the RBI to amend its circular issued on September 2019 to include NBFC and HFCs and give "appropriate directions to the banks to pass on the benefit of the rate cuts to NBFCs/HFCs to enable them to lend to real estate sector at a lower rate of interest.”

"…NBFCs and HFCs are the major source of financing to the Real Estate Sector and because of the impediments … the industry is getting access to finance at much higher rates," the letter by CREDAI noted.

Close

The real estate sector is not able to leverage the benefits of this reduction in repo rates. The major restricting factor is that while the 2019 circular directs the banks to link the floating rates on housing loans to external benchmarks, the same is not made applicable to NBFCs and HFCs, the letter said.

Vandana Ramnani
Vandana Ramnani
Associate Editor, Real Estate|Moneycontrol News

Also, while the RBI has reduced 2.50 percent in repo rates since January 2019, the maximum reduction passed on by Banks to the borrowers has been between 0.7-1.3 percent, largely from August 2019 till date. In some cases, however, no benefit of repo rate reduction has been passed on at all, it said.

To combat the debilitating impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, the RBI on March 27 and May 22 made announcements to infuse liquidity in the system including reduction in repo rates and reverse repo rates, moratorium of three months each on payment of all installments falling due between March 1, 2020 and August 31, 2020.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in September last year had observed that due to various reasons, the transmission of policy rate changes to the lending rate of banks under the current marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) framework had not been satisfactory and made it mandatory for banks to link all new floating-rate loans for housing, auto and MSMEs to external benchmark like repo from October 1. This was a move aimed at ensuring faster transmission of policy rate cuts to borrowers.

In 2019, the Reserve Bank had reduced the repo or short-term lending rate by 110 basis points, but the banks had reportedly passed on only up to 40 bps to borrowers. The external benchmarks, to which the banks are required to link their lending rates, could be repo, 3-month or 6-month treasury bill yield, or any other benchmark published by the Financial Benchmarks India Private Ltd (FBIL).

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
Get best insights into Options Trading. Join the webinar by Mr. Vishal B Malkan on May 28 only on Moneycontrol. Register Now!

First Published on May 26, 2020 05:57 pm

tags #coronavirus #CREDAI #RBI #Real Estate

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Network18 poll on post-lockdown behaviour: Click here to register your response

Network18 poll on post-lockdown behaviour: Click here to register your response

RupeeRedee moves into B2B software solutions, will help other NBFCs ‘GoDigital’

RupeeRedee moves into B2B software solutions, will help other NBFCs ‘GoDigital’

Hollywood red carpets look for coronavirus makeover

Hollywood red carpets look for coronavirus makeover

most popular

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

Modi Govt 2.0 | A tumultuous year for India

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

What are locusts and how are they harmful? Here’s everything you need to know

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

ITC to spice up FMCG portfolio with buyout of Kolkata-based Sunrise Foods

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.