Real estate sector set to touch $1 trillion by 2030: Report

With the government’s renewed focus on affordable housing and focus on regulatory reforms, the real estate sector is estimated to grow to $650 billion by 2025, hit $850 billion by 2028 and touch $1 trillion by 2030, as per a new report.

The report, titled 'Indian real estate and construction: Consolidating for growth', said that this $650 million growth will contribute about 13 percent to the GDP and provide employment to over 65 million people. It was launched at the Real Estate and Infrastructure Investor's Summit 2018.

"Indian realty sector has been struggling with unsold inventory, reducing buyers' confidence, delays in projects, and negative cash flows for quite some time. However, a number of growth-promoting regulatory developments and initiatives announced over the last two years, are paving the way for strong sector growth in the future," the report said.

It added that $4 billion has been invested by institutional investors in 2018 so far and that the average deal size crossed the $150 million mark, the highest in about five years.

The average deal size in 2018 has tripled to $157 million from $47 million in 2016.

Of the total investments that have come in 2018, nearly 44 percent are from foreign investors primarily from the US, Canada and Singapore. Also, over 90 percent of the foreign investment has preferred commercial projects across Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

According to the report, the average deal size of foreign investors is USD 149 million compared with domestic's $87 million. These domestic investors have equally preferred commercial ($959 million) and residential ($870 million) projects.

"Overall, Mumbai has been the preferred destination attracting 53 percent ($2 billion) of total investments. Most of these investments have come from foreign investors Hyderabad ($793 million) and Bengaluru ($694 million) are preferred destinations of domestic investors," it said.

The report also noted that private equity investments in Indian real estate improved 15 percent year-on-year in January-March 2018, reaching $3 billion, and is estimated to grow to $100 billion by 2026 with tier-1 and 2 cities benefiting the most.

Institutional financing is becoming a prominent financing medium, particularly focusing on the commercial sector which attracts over 60 percent of investments.

“The real estate sector in India has now entered a revitalisation phase and teething problems posed by various regulatory reforms have started settling in. Landmark regulatory reforms like RERA, GST and REITs etc. are bringing in structural changes promoting transparency, governance, institutional funding and the industry is moving towards greater customer centricity and technology adoption across the value chain," said Neeraj Bansal, partner and head – ASEAN corridor and building - of construction and real estate for KPMG India.

"The detailed report forecasts a steady revival of Indian Real Estate industry. We are optimistic to understand the concealed challenges faced by the sector and convert them into opportunities for growth. Foreseeing the trend, the future looks promising and with technology playing the role of a key enabler, our focus will be on improvising the condition of solid waste management, skill development, infrastructural development and other industry progressive led policy changes,” said Rajan Bandelkar, president-elect of NAREDCO West.