Real estate sector saw investments worth $43.3 billion in four years

Overall investments in the real estate sector between fiscal 2018 and 2022 stood at $43.3 billion, of which $31.8 billion came from equity investments while debt investments stood at $11.5 billion, according to a CBRE South Asia report titled ‘Indian Real Estate: Betting on a Capital Future’.

According to the report, the office sector was the prime focus, particularly of foreign institutional investors, attracting investments worth nearly $13 billion and accounting for over 40 percent of the total equity inflows during the period. Despite COVID-19-induced domestic and global headwinds, core assets (built-up office properties) exhibited resilience.

Next on the list was the sites and land parcels segment, where $12 billion was deployed, translating into a share of about 39 percent in cumulative equity investments during the 2018-22 financial years, according to the report.

Moneycontrol News