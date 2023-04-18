 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Real estate sector saw investments worth $43.3 billion in four years

Moneycontrol News
Apr 18, 2023 / 05:03 PM IST

Office sector preferred by investors, drawing investments worth nearly $13 billion and accounting for over 40 percent of the total equity inflows during the period.

Image for representational purpose only

Overall investments in the real estate sector between fiscal 2018 and 2022 stood at $43.3 billion, of which $31.8 billion came from equity investments while debt investments stood at $11.5 billion, according to a CBRE South Asia report titled ‘Indian Real Estate: Betting on a Capital Future’.

According to the report, the office sector was the prime focus, particularly of foreign institutional investors, attracting investments worth nearly $13 billion and accounting for over 40 percent of the total equity inflows during the period. Despite COVID-19-induced domestic and global headwinds, core assets (built-up office properties) exhibited resilience.

Next on the list was the sites and land parcels segment, where $12 billion was deployed, translating into a share of about 39 percent in cumulative equity investments during the 2018-22 financial years, according to the report.