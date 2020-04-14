Real estate sector backs extended lockdown, says allow some construction activity

The real estate sector has supported the government’s decision to extend to May 3 the nationwide lockdown and expressed hope that limited construction activity will be allowed to alleviate some of the pain brought by the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 extended the lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus by almost another three weeks. The earlier lockdown was to be lifted April 15 but with most states asking for another 10-15 days of restrictions, India’s 1.3 billion people will have to stay in for all of April and three days of May.

India has, so far, confirmed 10,363 cases and 339 deaths.

“We support the prime minister’s announcement on extension of the lockdown and support the Jaan hain toh Jahan hain (if you life, you have the world) theory,” Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) chairman Jaxay Shah said.

“We are looking forward to the blueprint by the ministry to be revealed on April 20 and would also urge the ministry to permit limited construction activity as this will help the real estate sector unfold its economic movement in a staggered way.”

In his address, Modi said detailed guidelines on the new lockdown would be announced April 15 and some conditions could be relaxed after April 20 in places reporting no new infections.

“The need of the hour is the economic package by the RBI to address the liquidity challenges being faced by the housing sector,” said Shah.

The lockdown was bound to be extended, as India was still a few days away from flattening the curve, said Kaushal Agarwal, chairman director, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory. The decision was calibrated and prudent, he said.

“We would welcome a gradual opening of economic activity including the resumption of construction activity at project sites,” said Agarwal.

Even if construction activity resumed in a limited manner, it would ensure that labourers get wages and developers the much-needed cashflow.

“As many homebuyers avail loans to fund their real estate purchases, the resumption of construction activity will allow developers to raise demands to their customers who in turn will ask banks for disbursements, leading to an uptake in credit,” he said.

The government should look at targeted relief measures for the real estate sector, which was a leading employment-generator, so that the lockdown didn’t further hurt the business, Agarwal said.

The extension was inevitable as various states were pushing for it to contain the virus, ANAROCK Property Consultants Chairman Anuj Puri said.

“Hopefully, some areas or cities that have been least impacted will open up for construction activities after a week, given that it directly helps lakh of daily-wage earners,” Puri said, referring to Modi’s statement that restrictions could be revisited on April 20 after monitoring the situation.

CREDAI Western UP president (elect) Amit Modi said he was hopeful that work would resume for private commercial and residential projects.

“If the construction activity is resumed with strict social distancing guidelines and other safety aspects, it will not only halt reverse migration issues faced by businesses. It will also help in the commencement of economic activity and employment opportunity for millions of daily-wagers,” he added.

Work on government projects was expected to resume from April 15 in Uttar Pradesh but social distancing will have to be followed at these sites, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had said on April 13.

“Housing and construction sectors need to be allowed if the labourers stay at the sites with all facilities and safeguards, Contractors shall ensure safety sanitation and distancing norms,” the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade wrote to the home ministry.