Real estate received $2.2 bn institutional funding in first half of 2019: Report

General elections, the IL&FS default and RBI's tightening norms for NBFC and HFC lending to real estate predictably cast a shadow on funding into Indian real estate. The sector attracted institutional funding of $2.3 billion in the first half of 2019, a decline of 31 percent year-on-year (YoY) compared to $3.2 bn in the first half of 2018, says a new report.

Private equity players have infused $580 million into the real estate market in June, immediately after Modi 2.0 took charge. Mumbai attracted the maximum (24 percent) of the overall inflows into the sector amounting to $530 million. NCR saw minimal inflows, it says.

Pune followed with nearly $250 million coming in from institutional investors – an increase of 97 percent for Mumbai’s immediate neighbour since the first half of 2018, a report by Anarock Capital said.

Commercial real estate attracted the lion's share of investments with 64 percent amounting to over $1.4 billion, residential real estate attracted over $270 million, retail real estate attracted $260 million and logistics and warehousing attracted nearly $200 million, the report said.

Of the total funding into the sector in the first half of 2019, private equity inflows accounted for over $2.1 billion, while $140 million came in from NBFCs/HFCs. In the first half of 2018, private equity funding stood at approximately $2.6 billion and funding from NBFCs/HFCs saw a 73 percent decline - from $520 million in the first half of 2018 to $140 million in the first half of 2019, the report said.

Of the total $2.2 billion funding in the first half of 2019, over 89 percent was equity funding; only 11 percent was debt. In the first half of 2018, equity funding had 83 percent share while debt stood at 17 percent, it said.