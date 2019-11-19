Real estate projects nearing completion most impacted by construction ban: CREDAI

Real estate developers have claimed that projects nearing completion are the most impacted by the ban on construction activity in Delhi-NCR. This, they say, is likely to lead to a delay of at least two months and an increase in project cost by at least 2 percent to 3 percent.

They have demanded that there should not be a blanket ban on construction to ensure that projects nearing completion are delivered on time and that the said projects should be granted relief under the force majeure provision of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act (RERA).

"The maximum impact is being felt by projects that are due for possession in the next two months. We have lost out on approximately 60 days every year because of the ban – 30 days as work comes to a standstill and another 30 days to mobilise labour. Despite having obtained the completion certificates, we are unable to handover almost ready units because of this ban. At least non-polluting work should be permitted on site such as finishing work, wiring, aluminium work, installation of lifts, electrical work," said Gaurav Gupta, President, CREDAI-Ghaziabad.

The builders' group is planning to make a representation to the authorities to request them to consider the ban period under 'force majeure'.

"Every year we make a representation to RERA. They considered our request last year. This year too we are hoping that the said period should be granted relief under force majeure. No award should be granted to any buyer or the developer be held responsible for paying compensation for the delay in the project during this period," he told reporters, adding that the 60-day delay will lead to cost overruns by at least 2-3 percent.

Delhi-NCR has been grappling with hazardous levels of air pollution since late October, which prompted the apex court to impose a ban on construction activities in the region since November 5.

The apex court, which observed that people could not be "left to die" due to the "worse-than-emergency situation", had said those carrying out construction and demolition activities, despite its order, would be fined Rs 1 lakh.

Stress fund to provide benefit of over Rs 1 lakh crore

Commenting on the recent announcement by the government to set up an alternative investment fund worth Rs 25000 crore, Gupta said that this would go a long way in providing relief to developers with unfinished projects and ensure delivery of homes to buyers.

"As the fund that is expected to give priority to projects that are nearing completion will have a multiplier effect. The Rs 25,000 crore corpus will provide benefit to the tune of over Rs 1 lakh crore. Once the amount is received by a developer and construction restarts, buyers will start paying up dues, banks will also start funding and new buyers will come forward to purchase homes, registries will lead to increase in government revenue. It is a win-win situation," he told reporters.

As many as 12,000 to 14,000 homebuyers in Ghaziabad alone will benefit from this fund as their projects would get completed. There are approximately 30,000 units in Ghaziabad that are in various stages of construction, he said.

RERA should be the first point of contact for any customer complaint

With even a single homebuyer taking builders to bankruptcy court, builders have also demanded that that all consumer complaints first be heard by regulator RERA before insolvency proceedings are initiated.

"We are concerned about the fact that under IBC a single homebuyer can take a real estate firm to NCLT. This is not only detrimental to the realtor but also to the homebuyer. In most cases, it is the speculator/investor who is taking buyers to this forum rather than the actual end-user," said Gaurav Gupta of SG Estates.

The minimum threshold for homebuyers, who should be able to initiate insolvency proceedings against realtors, should be at least two-third of homebuyers (in a project), he told reporters.

Development authorities should be brought under the ambit of RERA

RERA has laid down that the maximum rate of interest that can be charged from buyers is the State Bank of India's MCLR plus 1 percent. Builders have demanded that the same should be charged as interest by development authorities.