Real estate market sentiment up in Q3FY21 as vaccination picks pace

A pick-up in the pace of vaccinations has helped address the fear of a third COVID-19 wave to a great extent. Coupled with better preparedness to handle the pandemic, bouncing back after the lockdowns is becoming the norm of the day leading to the real estate sentiment index increasing to 63 in Q3 2021 after the dismal score of 35 recorded in Q2 2021.

The Future Sentiment Index score rose from 56 in Q2 2021 to 72 in Q3 2021, which is also the highest ever in the history of the Index. The Future Sentiment score for West Zone has increased from 60 in Q2 2021 to 67 in Q3 2021. For the North Zone, the score has increased from 55 in Q2 2021 to 63 in Q3 2021.

The office sector also recorded a YoY rise of 168 percent in office leasing activities recording a total of 12.5 million square feet (msf) of office absorption. The residential sector also continued its forward pace with top markets recording sales of 64,010 units in July to September quarter, a rise of 92 percent year-on-year (YoY).

As per the 30th Edition of Knight Frank-FICCI-NAREDCO Real Estate Sentiment Index Q3 2021 (July - September 2021) both the current and future sentiments of the real estate sector have improved across all parameters in Q3 2021, on account of the economic recovery in the making. The current edition captures the rebound in stakeholder sentiments towards the residential and office sector, as the second COVID-19 wave subsided.

The Real Estate Sentiment Index is based on a quarterly survey of key supply side stakeholders which include developers and non-developers, i.e. financial institutions including banks, Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and private equity (PE) funds. The survey comprises questions pertaining to the overall economic momentum, funding availability, project launches, sales volume, leasing volume, prices and rents.

A score of above 50 indicates ‘Optimism’ in sentiments, a score of 50 means the sentiment is ‘Same’ or ‘Neutral’, while a score below 50 indicates ‘Pessimism’.

In Q3 2021, the optimism for residential market outlook also strengthened with 89 percent of the survey respondents expecting residential sales to increase in the next six months. This is a sharp increase from the 64 percent respondents who held this opinion in Q2 2021.

Interestingly, the share of survey respondents that believe sales will decline in the next six months has substantially reduced from 18 percent in Q2 2021 to 3 percent in Q3 2021. Residential launches have also started gaining momentum. The share of respondents expecting an increase in new project launches climbed up from 58 percent in Q2 2021 to 86 percent in Q3 2021. Regarding residential prices, 66 percent of the Q3 2021 survey respondents – up from 45 percent in Q2 2021 – expect prices to increase in the next six months.

With respect to credit availability to the real estate sector, the stakeholder outlook continues to remain optimistic in Q3 2021. As many as 61 percent of the survey respondents expect the credit situation to improve in the next six months, while 30 percent expect it to remain at current levels.

“The sentiment index is a perfect reflection of the market sentiments, especially as we are amid the festive season. While in Q2 2021, just one quarter ago, sentiments were at the lowest, which have turned around dramatically in a matter of mere 90 days to be one of the highest in Q3 2021. This is heartening to see, as it is reflective of the returning market confidence backed by rising demand. Whether in the residential or the commercial segment, there is a strong sense of optimism due to the improvements in our socio- economic environment,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

“The robust vaccination programme – with more than 100 crore people inoculated and the decline in the new COVID-19 cases; there is a significant revival in the commercial and residential real estate market. Regional markets in the East, West and North are seeing positive response from IT and ITeS companies as well as technology start-ups that have turned unicorns. Aggressive expansion in operations of e-commerce and start-ups have been a key demand driver for office spaces. High vaccine rate paired with concomitant sales from the festivities has kept the outlook for the residential sector positive,” he said.

“The impact of Coronavirus on the Indian real estate sector was stifling to the point that it brought property transactions to a near-halt last year. Since then, the market has taken several strides towards recovery, and just when it seemed the revival was not far, the country was struck by another wave which was far more lethal. However, with an aggressive vaccination drive across India, the real estate sector has started showing signs of a sustainable recovery," said Raj Menda, Joint Chairman, FICCI Real Estate Committee and Chairman and Corporate Chairman, RMZ Corp.

Various state governments have either announced or extended several SOPs such as stamp duty rebate and revision in circle rates to drive transactions in the real estate sector. The high volume of sales and leasing in both the residential and office sector coupled with the ongoing festive season has only enhanced the Future Sentiments of stakeholders for the next six months for all regions.