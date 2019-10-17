App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Real estate market sentiment drop to demonetisation period level: Survey

According to the latest survey by industry bodies FICCI and NAREDCO, and property consultant Knight Frank, the Current Sentiment Index of real estate stakeholders in India has plummeted to 42 in the July-September quarter from 47 and 62 in the preceding two quarters.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Despite a slew of measures to arrest the slump by the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to boost liquidity and revive demand, current sentiments of the real estate stakeholders in India has plummeted to a level earlier seen during the 2014 pre-elections and demonetisation in 2016, a survey has said.

According to the latest survey by industry bodies FICCI and NAREDCO, and property consultant Knight Frank, the Current Sentiment Index of real estate stakeholders in India has plummeted to 42 in the July-September quarter from 47 and 62 in the preceding two quarters.

This index has touched a "level previously seen during the heightened uncertainty period of pre-election in the first quarter of 2014 and the demonetisation period (41) in the last quarter of 2016", the Real Estate Sentiment Index Q3 2019 report said.

Close

The report further indicates that the future sentiment, or the outlook for the coming six months, has also turned 'pessimistic' for the first time since the inception of this survey, a clear indication that the sector is under immense pressure. However, sentiments toward the commercial real estate sector have remained steady, with the outlook for the new office supply strong for the coming six months.

related news

A score of over 50 signifies ‘Optimism’ in sentiments, a score of 50 means the sentiment is 'Same' or 'Neutral', while a score of below 50 shows ‘Pessimism’.

"The real estate stakeholders sentiment has gone in the pessimistic zone for the current quarter owing to poor demand side performance, despite plethora of measures by the government. However, it is more significant to note that, for the first time, the stakeholders are wary regards the future six months for the real estate sector and the overall economy, thus pushing the sentiment score in the red," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India.

While measures have been announced by the Finance Minister in this quarter attempting to sort out the supply side challenges, however these measures are mostly focused on affordable housing segment, leaving out the vast majority of non-affordable from the announced benefits. These measures have not helped infuse confidence in the stakeholders, as the real challenge lies in demand side story, where end users are unwilling to make home purchases owing to lack of financial confidence. The supply-side sops will not be enough till the time demand is revived by putting money in the hands of the consumer and his confidence is restored, he said.

The future sentiment score for the real estate sector's performance in the north zone continues to be in the pessimistic zone (48) for the second consecutive quarter in 2019, though marginally improving from the preceding quarter of Q2 2019.

This north zone’s crisis contagion has rubbed off on the west zone as well, with its sentiment score going in the ‘red’ for the first time. The future sentiment score in the west has been on a constant decline since Q4 2018 (62) and is the lowest (45), the report said.

The 22nd edition of the FICCI-NAREDCO Knight Frank Real Estate Sentiment Index survey was conducted between July-September 2019 (Q3 2019) and represents the views of over 200 industry stakeholders on the set parameters.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 17, 2019 05:51 pm

tags #commercial #demonetisation #Housing #Real Estate #sentiment index

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.