Real estate investments more than tripled in 10 years to Rs 1,400 bn: report

Investments in real estate have more than tripled to Rs 1,400 billion during 2014-18 as compared to Rs 465 billion during 2009-13 due to enhanced use of technology across asset classes, says the latest CII-JLL report Innovation Led Opportunities - Changing India’s Real Estate Landscape.

Investments remained concentrated in metropolitan areas, with Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru accounting for 74 percent of the total institutional investments during 2009-18. Tier II and III cities are expected to draw more funds in the coming years, the report said.

Investments in commercial office space rose to Rs 622 billion in 2014-18 from Rs 105 bn in 2009-13, a six-fold jump attributed to strong demand for office space.

Traditional real estate segments of residential and commercial property have been using modern technology across construction, planning and development for over a decade now. Policy reforms in the sector, the concept of shared economy giving rise to new asset classes such as co-living and co-working spaces, and technology-driven businesses resulting in increased interest in data centers, have combined to make things exciting for both occupiers and investors, the report said.

Additionally, the introduction of Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) has opened new doors for retail investments in commercial real estate.

“India has gradually transformed into an investment destination of international repute post the global financial crisis, and real estate and infrastructure have played a vital role. Within the space, adoption of technology coupled with policy reforms is one of the key factors for investors to consider greater participation,” said Ramesh Nair, chairman, CII Realty and Infrastructure Conclave and CEO & Country Head, JLL India.

“While metros like NCR-Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru accounted for 74% of the total institutional investments during 2009-18, we expect tier II and III cities to draw more funds in the coming years. The government’s focus on the growth of smaller cities is leading the change,” Nair added.

The report stressed that the commercial office segment has seen the maximum share of institutional investment in the past 10 years. Rise in the development of environmentally sustainable buildings and the consequent demand from occupiers have only served to strengthen this trend.

From 2009 to 2013, opportunistic funds returned to Indian markets and picked up marquee assets in select offices (commercial and IT parks/SEZs). Notification of REIT regulations in 2014 led to a deluge of investments in high yielding assets with attractive valuations. This was especially in the non-IT office space as most quality IT/ITeS assets were acquired by funds.

With a superior sustainability quotient, Grade-A offices with single ownership and limited supply have pushed global investors to close large deals. But lower availability of quality assets has led to large investors chasing entity-level deals, leading to extended investment cycles.

As a result, the share of investments in the office segment declined during the first six months of the current year, as compared to the corresponding period last year.