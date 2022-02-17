Real estate developers should focus on affordable housing, says Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala expects Indian real estate developers to focus on affordable housing sector, with a keen eye on the cost of affordable housing.

“Return on capital for listed developers is six-seven percent. Steps need to be taken to increase the return on capital,” Jhunjhunwala said while speaking at an event of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on February 17. He also sees great scope for real estate investment trusts (REITs) in India, and highlighted that the units of three REITs that are listed on local stock exchanges being well received by the investing community.

Jhunjhunwala is also very bullish on commercial real estate. Logistics sector is at a nascent stage and very attractive, he said.

Consolidation in the real estate sector, distinction between land owners and property developers, low interest rates on home loans and expectation of increased employment in service sector are some of the key triggers for the Indian real estate sector, the billionaire investor said.

“If India has to develop, real estate has to develop,” he said.

The country's real estate sector has seen a significant traction over the last one year, with increase in demand for residential units. Housing prices are also looking up. About 56 percent of respondents of the CII-ANAROCK Consumer Survey – H2 2021 expect housing prices to rise in 2022 due to inflationary trends in construction raw materials and overall operational costs for developers. The survey, conducted between July and December 2021, polled 5,210 participants via various digital platforms across tier 1, tier 2, and tier 3 cities.

The housing market has improved a lot after the implementation of Real Estate Regulation and Development Act across India. The regulatory framework however has to evolve further for healthy growth of real estate sector. “Government of India should digitize the land record and certificate of the title should be done digitally,” said Jhunjhunwala.

The investor advised developers approaching capital market to raise funds through initial public offers to be conscious of the capital they have raised and the purpose for which it is raised and what kind of return can be given on capital so raised. "Do not promise what you cannot fulfil," he told developers.

The S&P BSE Realty Index closed at 3,609, down 0.22 percent compared to previous close. BSE Sensex index closed at 57,892 down 0.18 percent.