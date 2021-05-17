Real estate developers help set up COVID-19 centres, donate medical equipment

Real estate developers across the country have stepped up efforts to help local authorities by augmenting medical infrastructure and organising COVID-19 vaccination camps to cope with the second wave.
NCR-based Omaxe Ltd has set up a COVID Care Centre with 50 beds in Omaxe World Street, Sector 79, Faridabad. This COVID Care Centre has started functioning on May 17 with seven oxygen beds and three isolation beds. In the coming days, 28 oxygen beds and 12 isolation beds will also be added.
The centre will also have oxygen concentrators. Besides this, patients will be provided meals and medications free of cost.
Bengaluru-based Prestige Group has contributed over Rs 2 crore towards COVID-19 relief measures.
Prestige Foundation, the CSR Division of Prestige Group, has equipped an additional wing of Vimalalaya Hospital in Electronic City, Bengaluru, an establishment run by the congregation of FIH sisters (Franciscan Sisters of Immaculate Heart of Mary) that offers affordable healthcare, with 24 general ward beds, medical equipment such as ventilators, oxygen tanks, bed monitors, a 450-litre liquid oxygen cylinder, bypass machines and injection pumps.
It has also contributed to setting up a 24-bed ICU facility at the HBS hospital through Rotary Bangalore Midtown and ventilators and oxygen concentrators for Kodagu Institute of Medical Science’s patients.
In addition, Prestige Foundation has hosted several vaccination drives across its projects in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.
It has also facilitated the donation of 25 oxygen concentrators to a private hospital by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), a member of the International Humanitarian City, Dubai.
Mumbai-based Lodha Group has announced that it would facilitate free COVID vaccination for all its associates who are 45 years and above. It has also has scheduled to provide free vaccination to employees, their families and third party resources for 18+ age group basis availability, a company statement said.
Lodha Foundation has also set up a 100-bed COVID recovery centre at Gamdevi (South Mumbai) and another centre at Thane District is being planned to open shortly
In addition, Lodha is planning to organise vaccination drives across its projects that house close to over 1 lakh residents. Lodha has already tied up with local hospitals to procure the vaccines, basis the availability.
DLF Foundation, the CSR arm of the Delhi-based realty major DLF, has donated 10,000 pulse oximeters to the Haryana government to support it in the containment measures launched against COVID-19, a state government statement said on May 17.
"The DLF Group and DLF Foundation are also helping by augmenting the medical infrastructure and providing medical support by organising free COVID vaccination camp drives for approximately 10,000 persons in Delhi, NCR out of which approximately 7,000 are from Gurugram," the statement said.
"DLF is also converting its community centres into COVID care facilities with all required infrastructure. The said work would be done in collaboration with the Haryana government," it said.
These COVID care facilities would include a facility of 125 beds which are expected to be operational within the next few days. Besides this, the DLF group is also providing free online video consultation with doctors and under the 'Save a Life' project, it added.