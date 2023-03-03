 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Real estate developers body NAREDCO writes to Defence Ministry over stalled redevelopment of 5,000 projects in Mumbai

Mehul R Thakkar
Mar 03, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

The letter has sought a resolution to the order that put on hold its December 2022 order lifting restrictions for construction in close proximity of defence establishments.

(Representational image)

The Maharashtra arm of the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), the apex body of real estate developers, has written to the Ministry of Defence over the stalled redevelopment of around 5,000 buildings in India's financial capital.

The letter has sought a resolution to the order that put on hold its December 2022 order lifting restrictions for construction in close proximity of defence establishments.

The ministry on February 23 put on hold the order dated December 23, 2022, that paved the way for the redevelopment of more than 5,000 buildings, a project that was stuck in the absence of a no-objection certification (NOC) from the defence establishments.

