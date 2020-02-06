RBI MPC brings in major relief for commercial real estate developers

In a major boost for real estate developers, the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee has decided not to downgrade any commecial real estate loan if a project gets delayed with a valid reason.

It decided to permit extension of date of commencement of commercial operations (DCCO) of project loans for commercial real estate, delayed for reasons beyond the control of promoters by another year without downgrading the asset classification.

What this means is that the loans for projects that have been delayed for reasons beyond the control of their promoters have been extended by another one year without downgrading the asset classification. This aligns with the treatment accorded to other project loans for the non-infrastructure sector.

Experts said this comes in as a big relief for builders and will encourage realtors to focus on completing their projects. Banks too will no longer need to downgrade their asset classification.

"The policy announcement by RBI is thoughtful and encouraging as it will further boost the credit flow to the stressed residential realty sector.

RBI’s decision to permit extension of date for commercial projects stuck for reasons beyond control of the developers under institutional debt will be instrumental in bringing much needed relief to developers. This is also significant in downgrading the assets by a year," said Jaxay Shah, Chairman, CREDAI National.

"This is a big move and will bring the much-needed relief to the cash-starved real estate sector - and to both developers and the HFCs from the liquidity perspective. It will help ease out the time for maintaining and managing cash flows for cash-strapped developers and help them to completing several stuck projects. That said, it will not address the other main issue prevailing in the real estate sector – that of continuing low demand," said Anuj Puri, Chairman – ANAROCK Property Consultants.

“This was a long pending demand of the industry and we are thankful to RBI for permitting extension of commencement date of projects, which are stalled for reasons beyond the control of developers by one year without classifying it as NPA. Needless to say, the move will help the commercial sector immensely as it means developers besides getting additional time to complete the project, may also become eligible to raise funds. The move will also help banks as they will have to shell out lower amount towards provisioning," said Ashish Bhutani, CEO Bhutani Infra.

“We are delighted with the MPC stance that has taken note of the concerns of the real estate sector making significant announcements today. With the lower provisioning requirement for retail loans extended to housing segment, we hope that the new measure will translate into lower cost of loans for homebuyers as well.

"The encouragement also comes to the development side of the business where the long – standing industry demand for asset classification has been addressed. This will augment liquidity situation for developers too. With these two significant initiatives by the RBI, the real estate sector will hope to make a faster come back," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank.

"Considering inflation above the comfortable level, RBI as expected has kept the rates unchanged and kept stance open for rate cuts in the future. The dependence for demand spur will be on rationalisation of personal income taxes for demand growth. However, allowing one time one year extension of project loans for real estate sector will provide a significant lifeline to developers and financiers as it will allow realtors to complete the project and financiers not to classify as NPA," said Piyush Gupta, Managing Director, Capital Markets India at Colliers International.