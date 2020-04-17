RBI measures to ease fund flow for cash-starved real estate sector

The real estate sector has welcomed the Reserve Bank of India’s “liquidity boost” but said a comprehensive package for the industry was the need of the hour.

The central bank on April 17 came up with the second tranche of liquidity-easing measures that will also facilitate credit flow to the real estate sector, which has come to a standstill as the country hunkers down to break the chain of coronavirus infections.

“We welcome RBI’S decision for providing the liquidity boost to the realty sector. One year’s extension of DCCO will provide relief to NBFCs and HFCs and to the sector at large,” CREDAI chairman Jaxay Shah said.

He was hopeful that the government would come up with an economic package for the sector, Shah said.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das announced TLTRO of ₹50,000 crore, saying the funds availed by banks should be put in investment grade bonds companies and at least half of the funds should go to small non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and microfinance institutions (MFIs).

The RBI’s measures were aimed at maintaining adequate liquidity in the system, facilitate bank credit flow and ease financial stress, Naredco president Niranjan Hiranandani said. “These are absolutely welcome, given that economic activity has come to a standstill during the lockdown,” he said.

The central bank’s decisions were an acknowledgement of the liquidity concerns facing the country’s financial system as well as the industry, said Ramesh Nair, CEO and country head, JLL India.

“The announcements will give an initial fillip to the real estate sector. The central bank’s focus to provide credit flow to NBFCs is a key step. This will provide a boost to various real estate activities,” Nair said.

Here are key RBI decisions and their implications for the sector:

Rs 10,000 crore for National Housing Bank

The central bank decided to allot Rs 10,000 crore to National Housing Bank, which is a big relief for the real estate sector reeling under a liquidity crisis.

“It will help provide capital to HFCs and eventually provide major relief to developers battling liquidity issues in COVID-19 times,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, ANAROCK Property Consultants.

Reverse repo rate cut

The RBI reduced the reverse repo rate by 25 bps, which now stands at 3.75%.

The rate cut will send a positive signal and will enable banks to lend even more. The RBI has essentially tried disintensivising banks for not deploying their capital.

“This means that the banks should now be motivated to engage in lending activities instead of just taking a risk-averse approach to the economy that may include the real estate sector,” Anckur Srivasttava of GenReal Advisers said.

The cut was a clear indication that the RBI wanted the banks to step up lending rather than park excess funds with the central bank, said Satish Magar, president, CREDAI National.

“Loans given by NBFCs to real estate companies will get similar benefit as given by scheduled commercial banks, thus ease the financial burden on developers. We are hopeful that the government will soon announce specific fiscal measures to give much required stimulus to the sector,” Magar said.

DCCO relief

The RBI extended the date of commencement of commercial operations (DCCO) of project loans for commercial real estate projects that are delayed for reasons beyond the control of promoters.

This is indeed a big move and will bring much-needed relief to cash-starved developers.

Classification standstill

The RBI has decided to extend by one year the moratorium on NBFC loans to commercial real estate projects but there will be no change in classification.

“We recognise that COVID-19 has challenged the ability of borrowers to repay. Thus the NPA count shall not include the 90-day moratorium period,” Das said.

Commercial real estate borrowers regular with their loan repayments till February 29 now have a six-month window before their defaults are recognised as NPA. “This includes the three- month RBI moratorium and the 90-day window the banks provide for recognising a non-performing asset,” said Srivasttava.

The realtor’s status as on February 29 will be deemed as the current classification from a bank’s risk perspective. If a builder were to approach a bank on, say May 15, banks may still provide a loan, despite the developer being unable to pay his instalment in the month of April and his account being classified as a special mention account.

“The RBI had earlier permitted extension by one year without asset classification downgrade, if DCCO was delayed for reasons beyond control of promoters. This relief is now also allowed for NBFCs; loans by NBFCs to commercial real estate will get the same relief. This move will positively impact NBFCs and real estate,” said Hiranandani.

As per the RBI’s latest data, NBFCs outstanding credit to the commercial real estate stands at Rs 1,29,359 crore as of September 2019.

“Developers now have additional one year to repay lenders which is over and above one year available so this will help management of cash flows and reduce asset classification stress of real estate focused NBFCs,” said Piyush Gupta, managing director, Capital Markets (India), Colliers International.

TLTRO

“A window of Rs 50,000 crore under TLTRO will provide incremental liquidity to NBFCs, MFIs which could be utilised for onward lending to the real estate sector.”

Das also announced a re-financing window of Rs 50,000 crore for financial institutions like Nabard, National Housing Bank and Sidbi.

The Rs 50,000 crore special refinance facilities to NHB, SIDBI and NABARD would also play a constructive role, Hiranandani said.

The central bank has created a special pool for supporting the NBFCs and the HFCs for refinancing their assets and in the process provided liquidity to them to tide over the crisis and also for incremental onward lending to the real estate industry, said Srivasttava.