Razorpay CEO buys villament for Rs 14.4 crore in Bengaluru; founder of Toppr buys villa for Rs 10.25 crore

Harshil Mathur, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and co-founder of Razorpay, a payment gateway and business-to-business (B2B) neobanking platform, has bought a villament property from Embassy Property Developments Private Ltd for Rs 14.4 crore in Bengaluru, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

The property was registered on May 25, 2022.

Harshil Mathur denied that he is the purchaser. “This is false, my father and family have brought it, I am just a co-signatory. My father is the primary signatory to the purchase,” he said in his response.

Moneycontrol has reviewed the copy of the sale deed.

The sale deed shows that the purchasers of the property are Radhey Govind Mathur, his father, and Harshil Mathur.

The villament is a 4BHK property located on the second, third and fourth floors overlooking the golf course in the residential complex known as Embassy Grove.

The property has a super built-up area of 5,949.01 square feet (sq ft) with proportionate rights common area of the residential complex, and 2,041.39 sq ft garden area, together with four car parking slots in the basement, the documents showed.

There was no response from Mathur at the time of publishing the article.

According to the Embassy website, the project is spread over 7.93 acres and comprises 106 duplex and triplex villaments ranging from 4,337 to 6,346 sq ft. Each villament (duplex and triplex) comes with a private garden/terrace garden. These are located in Rustumbagh, Bengaluru.

A villament is a combination of an apartment and a villa.

Razorpay became India's most valued unlisted fintech after it raised $375 million in December 2021 at a valuation of $7.5 billion. Since the beginning of 2022, the fintech has made two acquisitions. The first of these was Malaysian fintech Curlec for $20 million, which kicked off Razorpay's global expansion. In March, the company acquired Pune-based payments solutions provider iZealiant Technologies for an undisclosed amount in its fifth acquisition till date.

In another transaction, Zishaan Mohammed Hayath, founder of Toppr, an after-school learning app, which was sold to Byju’s for $150 mn in July 2021, bought a property in Adarsh Palm Retreat Villas on June 1, 2022 for Rs 10.25 crore.

The villa is spread across an area of 5,103 sq ft and has been sold by Micropack Private Limited. The plot area is 8,000 sq ft, the document showed.

According to the project website, Adarsh Palm Retreat Villas, is a gated community of 800 red-roofed Victorian villas spread over 110 acres. The township has a clubhouse spanning 80,000 sq ft. It is located on Marathahalli Outer Ring Road behind Intel.

There was no response from Hayath at the time of publishing the article.