    Raj Kundra transfers apartments in Mumbai worth Rs 38.5 crore to Shilpa Shetty

    The bungalow is located on Gandhigram Road, Juhu and is spread across an area of 5,995 sq ft.

    Moneycontrol News
    Shilpa Shetty with Raj Kundra.

    Businessman Raj Kundra, who was arrested in a pornography case last year and later granted bail, has transferred flats worth Rs 38.5 crore to his actress wife Shilpa Shetty, documents accessed by Zapkey.com showed.

    Kundra, whose real name is Ripu Sudan Kundra, has transferred the entire first floor with five flats located in Kinara, the bungalow where the couple currently reside, in his wife’s name.

    The bungalow is located on Gandhigram Road, Juhu and is spread across an area of 5,995 sq ft. The actress paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.9 crore on transfer deed which was registered on January 21, 2022, the documents showed.

    ALSO READ: Actor Sanjay Dutt gifts 4 Bandra apartments worth Rs 100 crore to wife Manyata, she returns them

    Local brokers said that the transfer is at market value which is in this case Rs 65,000 per sq ft.

    The bungalow is located about 300 metres from the beach.

    There was no response from the actress’ office.
    Tags: #property #Raj Kundra #Real Estate #transfer
    first published: Feb 3, 2022 08:11 pm
