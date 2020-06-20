Rail Land Development Authority invites proposals for 15 multi-functional complexes

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has floated two requests for proposals for development and leasing of 15 multi-functional complexes for a lease period of 45 years across Gujarat, Bihar, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

The total plot area of the 15 sites is around 22,941 sq m and the approximate earnings to railways by leasing these plots would be around Rs 50 crore, RLDA sources said.

The multi-functional complexes (MFCs) are in the vicinity of respective station complexes and fall in the circulating area of the railway stations.

The 15 plots range from 250 sqm to 4,850 sqm and are spread over the states of Gujarat, Bihar, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh.

MFCs provide multiple facilities like shopping, food stalls/ restaurants, book stalls, ATMs, medicine and variety stores, budget hotels, parking spaces and other similar amenities for rail users at railway stations.

Clearances are not required from local authorities for development of MFCs since they are declared as operational buildings of the railways.

“These multi-functional complexes will command high footfalls since they will provide enhanced passenger amenities for the public under one roof, within walking distance of railway platforms. The complex may have a budget hotel, lodging and boarding arrangements, restaurants and shops,” said Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, Rail Land Development Authority.

Railways may provide water supply, sewerage and electricity on payment, if available. In addition, railways shall provide suitable access from surrounding railway land for bringing these utilities to MFC Site without any charges.

RLDA has already leased out 52 MFCs for a lease period of 45 years to various developers across India, with 13 MFCs having been commissioned and the rest are in various phases of construction.

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory body under the Ministry of Railways, for the development of vacant railway land for commercial use in line with the objective to generate revenue by non-tariff measures. Currently, the Indian Railway has approximately 43,000 hectares of vacant land across India.

In West Bengal, one MFC site is located in Siuri in Birbhum district. The land available with RLDA is spread across 500 sq m, the proposed built-up area is 200 sq m and the reserve price is Rs 8 lakh. The second site is in Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur. The planned area is 500 sq m, the proposed built-up is 200 sq m and the reserve price is Rs 8 lakh.

The third site is in Malda and the land available is 1258 sq m with the proposed built-up area of 2350 sq m. The reserve price is 188 lakh. The fourth site is in Madarihat in Alipurduar district. The land available is 250 sq m with the proposed built up area of 200 sq m. The reserve price is Rs 9 lakh.

The fifth site is located in Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district. The land available is 3010.48 sq ft with the proposed built up area of 4816.77. The reserve price is Rs 317 lakh.

Another site is located in Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas district. The total land available is 3043 sq m and the proposed built-up is 4868 sq m. The reserve price is Rs 448 lakh.

In Haryana, one site is located in Rohtak. The land available is 357 sq m and the proposed built up is 535.50 sq m. The reserve price is Rs 96 lakh.

Uttar Pradesh’s Agra, the site being offered is located in Raja ki Mandi. The land available is 1017.60 sq m with proposed built up of 1526.40 sq m. The reserve price is 337 lakh.

On offer is a site in Nadiad, Khera in Gujarat. The total area available is 1592 sq m and the proposed built-up area is 2388 sq m. The reserve price is Rs 240 lakh.

Other MFC sites are located in Sasaram, Rohtas in Bihar; Tiruchifort in Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu; Gulbarga in Karnataka; Sikar and Bharatpur in Rajasthan and Bellary in Karnataka.