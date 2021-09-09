MARKET NEWS

Rahul Dravid appointed brand ambassador for Piramal Realty

The company was founded in 2012 and has 17 million sq ft of residential and commercial space under development in and around Mumbai.

Moneycontrol News
Real estate company Piramal Realty, the realty arm of the Piramal Group, has roped in former captain of the Indian cricket team Rahul Dravid as a brand ambassador for its portfolio of four residential projects and one commercial project, the company said.

These projects include Piramal Mahalaxmi (Jacob Circle), Piramal Vaikunth (Thane), Piramal Revanta (Mulund), Piramal Aranya (Byculla), and a commercial project Piramal Agastya (Kurla).

As part of this association, former captain of the Indian national cricket team, Rahul Dravid will collaborate with Piramal Realty as an experienced ambassador to the brand and portray Piramal Realty’s key values through emotion, speaking directly to customers with signature messages on the importance of home ownership.

“Rahul Dravid embodies our philosophy of creating a positive impact on people's lives. As a company, we are constantly evolving to provide a great customer experience that transcends from understanding consumer sentiments to creating developments that encourage community building. Having Rahul Dravid on board will help us enhance our purpose of ‘Doing Well and Doing Good” since he is not just an international sports icon, but also a source of inspiration for many around the world,” said Gaurav Sawhney, Chief Operating Officer, Piramal Realty.

“A career in sports is impossible to manage without the support, and guidance, and reassurance of family and friends. During tough times, and they're always are, home is where we go. As an advocate for the brand, it gives me great pleasure to collaborate with Piramal Realty, which resonates with my own core belief of giving the best throughout the process,” said Rahul Dravid.

Tags: #Piramal Realty #Rahul Dravid #Real Estate
first published: Sep 9, 2021 06:46 pm

