Puravankara posts Rs 17 crore loss in Q1, revenue up by 50% YoY

Real estate developer Puravankara posted a loss of Rs 17 crore in the first quarter of FY23 with a revenue of Rs 323 crore, up by 50 percent annually, the company said in a regulatory filing on August 11.

"While the revenue is higher compared to last year, lower EBITDA and loss are on account of increased marketing expenses for 119 percent sales growth that cannot be capitalised. Additionally, the increased general and administrative (G&A) expenses to support the increased business activity will be recovered in coming quarters with increased delivery," sources in Puravankara told Moneycontrol.

The company recorded sales of Rs 1,126 crore, up by 119 percent annually, for developing 1.36 million square feet (msf) in the quarter ended June 30. Collections from the buyers stood at Rs 696 crore in the April-June quarter.

"The results for Q1 FY24 show a strong start to the new fiscal year. Presales have more than doubled to Rs 1,126 crore. With a robust pipeline of 15 msf of new launches this year, we are confident of continuing to drive our pre-sales growth momentum," Ashish Puravankara, Managing Director, Puravankara Limited.

Average price realisation in Q1 FY24 increased by 11 percent to Rs 8,227 per sq ft up from Rs 7,436 per sq ft last year.

Operating cash inflows stood at Rs 866 crore, a jump of over 30 percent annually while the EBITDA slipped by 46 percent annually to Rs 75 crore.

Net debt in the first quarter of FY23 stood at Rs 2,119 crore and the net debt to equity ratio touched at 1.07 for Q1. Net debt has reduced by Rs 89 crore compared to the previous quarter.

Balance collections from sold units (completed and ongoing) in all launched projects remained at Rs 3,052 crore while the total estimated surplus from all completed and ongoing projects is Rs 6,730 crore.

The company said the total value of unsold inventory, including new launches in Q1FY24, touched Rs 5,528 crore.

Puravankara sold more than 64,500 residential units in Q1. Currently, the company is set to launch new projects spanning more than 15 msf across Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Coimbatore this year and is eyeing a topline of Rs 18,000 crore from these launches in the next three years.