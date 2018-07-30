Punjab govt okays regularisation of unauthorised colonies

The Punjab Cabinet on Monday cleared the policy for regularisation of colonies, plots and buildings falling under unauthorised colonies, said an official spokesperson.

The policy covers colonies developed before March 19, 2018. As per the policy, any developer, resident welfare association (RWA) or co-operative society can apply for regularisation of unauthorised colonies, he said.

In case of plots, compounding of colony is not mandatory for regularisation of plots and plot owners can directly apply for regularisation, he added.

The policy will be applicable to the entire state, including municipal limits falling under the Punjab New Capital (Periphery) Control Act, 1952, but shall not be applicable to the rest of the periphery areas, he said.

This policy shall also not be applicable to colonies which have apartments, he said. The developer would be given a time period of four months to apply for regularisation under this policy, he said.

A penalty of 20 percent of regularisation fee would be imposed if the applicant applies for regularisation after the expiry of this period, he said.

After expiry of this period, concerned authorities will be given three months to locate unauthorised colonies, he said.

Any applicant who fails to apply under this policy will be penalised under the relevant provisions of the law, he said.

The civil and criminal proceedings, if any, against the colonisers may be suspended after they are charged with 25 percent of the composition charge, he said.

However, these proceedings would be withdrawn only after final regularisation of the colonies, he said.

All charges for regularisation of colonies and plots shall be as per the previous policy, notified on April 20, 2018, he said.

The revenue thus collected from the process of regularisation of unauthorised colonies and plots will be utilised for providing basic civic amenities to the residents of those areas, he said.