English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO and access E-DECMA on 10th & 11th April at no extra cost. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Punjab-based GBP Group plans to invest Rs 1,600 crore in residential, commercial projects

The company plans to launch two commercial and three residential projects this year

Moneycontrol News

Punjab-based developer GBP Group, active in the Tricity region, plans to deliver 20 lakh sq ft of residential and 10 lakh sq ft of commercial space by 2022 and will invest close to Rs 1,600 crore for the projects, the company said.

The company plans to launch five new projects this year - two commercial and three residential - in areas such as Peer Muchalla, Airport Road, New Chandigarh, Derabassi, and Mohali Extension.

The group plans to complete its commercial project Centrum by December 2022. It has ventured into the residential plots segment in GBP Smart City in Mohali. The cost of this project is Rs 100 crore and will be funded through promoter funding, and bank loan, the company said.

The plots are located close to Airport Chowk and an upcoming four-lane expressway is slated to be fully functional in a year.

It plans to develop two commercial projects - Aerocity and IT City - located in Mohali.

Close
The company sold as many as 295 units after the lockdown which is around Rs 200 crore of business. The residential units are in Camellia in Kharar (90), Athens (100 units) in Zirakpur, Techtown (30) in Mohali. The commercial project is Centrum (30) in Zirakpur, and Dera Bassi (45), it said.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #investment #projects #Punjab #Real Estate
first published: Mar 31, 2021 05:47 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

The Market Podcast: This 23 year old CA dropout works magic with 15-minute system

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.