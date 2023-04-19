 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Pune records 14,309 property registrations in March, earns Rs 621 crore

Mehul R Thakkar
Apr 19, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

Registrations remained flat in March, matching levels recorded the previous month. However, there was a 33 percent YoY decrease owing to the stamp duty increase in April 2022, which sparked a scramble for registrations in March 2022.

Primary and secondary residential deals accounted for 76 percent of properties registered in March 2023 for Pune.

Pune district reported 14,309 property registrations in March, 0.17 percent more than in February 2023, according to data from the Maharashtra government’s Department of Registrations and Stamps (IGR).

However, registrations plummeted 33 percent year-on-year, from 21,389 in March 2022, which recorded a surge owing to the increase in stamp duty from April 2022.

“The rush in property registrations before the stamp duty hike in April 2022, following a two-year concession period, resulted in a rise in registrations of 21,389 properties and a corresponding increase in stamp duty revenue of Rs 690 crore in March 2022. In this comparison, it represents a 33.1 percent YoY decline in registrations in March 2023,” said Knight Frank India, a real estate consultancy firm, in a report.

According to the report, the 14,309 registrations in March 2023 contributed Rs 621 crore to state revenues. Primary and secondary residential deals accounted for 76 percent of properties registered in March 2023.