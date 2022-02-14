Pune realtors seal 32-acre land deal for mid-segment home buyers

Representative image

A transaction for 32 acres of prime land in Pune's Wagholi area has been inked between two of the city’s leading developers - Goel Ganga Group and Kohinoor Group. Property consultant Anarock facilitated the deal.

The land parcel, sold by Goel Ganga to Kohinoor, has an overall development potential of approximately 4 million square feet. On the residential front, the planned project will cater mainly to mid-segment home buyers, with units priced in the 'sweet spot' budget range of Rs 55-80 lakh, Anarock said in a statement.

“We are happy to have enabled this timely land transaction between two of Pune's most prominent real estate players. Real estate development in Pune is on a sustained upswing, driven by the city's resilient IT sector and increased demand for homeownership amid the new pandemic realities. Wagholi is a hotbed of residential and commercial real estate activity,” said Shobhit Agarwal, MD and CEO – Capital Markets, ANAROCK Group.

"Kohinoor Group Pune confirms purchase of 32 acres in Pune’s upcoming IT hub of new Kharadi (Wagholi) to develop a premium residential and IT office project along with a reputed school and lifestyle amenities. Wagholi is the perfect location for the project we will develop there, since it has an IT-driven clientele looking for superior offerings,” said Vineet Goyal, Joint Managing Director - Kohinoor Group.

Wagholi, located along the Pune-Ahmednagar highway, benefits from multiple growth drivers. It draws direct spillover demand from other major residential and commercial hubs like Kharadi, Hadapsar, Magarpatta city, Koregaon Park, and the nearby industrial zones of Ranjangaon and Shikrapur.

It has a well-developed social infrastructure and is patronised by IT professionals and industrial employees. The highest demand in this area is for mid-range and premium housing options.

Wagholi is a veritable housing demand magnet, with approximately 29,400 units launched here since 2013 till date. Land prices here range from Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,000 per sqft and residential projects have been a blend of mid-size (200-500 units) and large projects (over 500 units) over the years.

“This land transaction effectively ensures that Wagholi delivers another landmark residential development by one of Pune's most respected and trusted real estate players,” said Mohammed Aslam, President - Capital Markets (Pune) ANAROCK Group.