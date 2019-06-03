Public transport should be affordable but not free, say experts

Ahead of assembly elections scheduled early next year, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday said his government proposes to make metro and bus travel free for women in the national capital and that the proposal would be implemented within a couple of months.

Transportation experts say that it is a welcome step from the affordability point of view but while transport needs to be cheap, it doesn't necessarily have to be free and that too only for a section of society - women.

About 30 lakh passengers travel by Delhi Metro every day and the number of women commuters is around 30 percent. The total number of bus passengers in the Capital city is around 40 lakh out of which 20 percent are women. The cost to the exchequer for these free rides is expected to touch Rs 700 to Rs 800 crore.

Instead, the need of the hour is to go in for a comprehensive approach. A city can provide free public transportation for all citizens but only after it has done due diligence on how it can bridge the gap by raising revenue from other sources such as congestion tax, high parking charges or for that matter levying a fee for parking cars in residential colonies, say transportation experts.

DMRC did not respond to the story.

Generate additional revenues

Free public transport services can make sense only if governments are in a position to generate revenue through other sources. One cannot have both – parking for a paltry Rs 10 and free public transport, say experts.

"As a concept, if you are successful in getting more people to use public transport, free metro travel is a welcome move but the question here is what is the best way to get people to use public transport. Affordability holds the key to encourage more people to use the Metro, as the impact of fare hike has shown on the ridership, but the larger issue here is that it does not necessarily have to be free for one section of the society," says Amit Bhatt, director, Integrated Transport, WRI India.

“Free transport does not always mean affordable. There are other issues. The availability of buses and trains, frequency of the service, security that the system provides and most important the quality of the service. These are parameters that help influence peoples’ choice. Is the government addressing these issues by making public transport free,” he asks.

Also, what do you do with the existing private transport. Hypothetically, even if a city has an excellent public transport which is free and safe and an equally comfortable and inexpensive private transportation system, there would still be a large segment of society that would not want to use public transport due to image, crowding, efficiency issues, says another transportation expert who did not want to be quoted.

Incentivise use of public transport

The need of the hour is therefore to get more people use public transport by incentivising them and not necessarily making public transport free.

To begin with, corporates can implement policies whereby only those employees who use sustainable modes of transport such as metro, cycles etc can avail of the monthly transport allowance.

“And this should be for all users irrespective of gender. Corporates could take a call that they would not allow reimbursement of petrol bills or EMIs on cars but only sustainable modes of transport,” suggests Bhatt, adding this would automatically encourage more people to use public transport.

This way one can subsidise users without having to put additional burden on revenues. Besides, all users get to benefit, he adds.

Already, as the number of incidents of breakdown have shown, the Metro seems to be crumbling under pressure and requires funding for regular maintenance. By making it free albeit only for women, the pressure on the system is only bound to increase, say experts.

Also, studies have shown that the majority of metro users are from NCR towns which means they are mostly intercity long-distance users. Those residing in Delhi, do not get to fully benefit from it as the Metro is too crowded by the time it reaches their station.

What this means is that the city requires more buses for which more money is required. As per estimates, Delhi requires 20,000 buses. Currently, there are only 3,500 buses, say experts.

Providing free travel in Metro would need a technological solution. At present, Delhi Metro doesn’t have any provision that would allow free or concessional passes to any user.

The Centre has been asking DMRC to allow concession to senior citizens and students for nearly a year but that has not yet been implemented because the present technology does not permit it. “The technological systems would have to be overhauled to ensure that commuters’ antecedents can be verified,” says an expert, adding that would require funds.

Global case studies

Last year, Luxembourg had announced that all public transport would be free from March 1, 2020. The idea was to economically help commuters with low salaries and encourage car drivers to use the public transport system.

Estonia’s capital Tallinn had decided to abolish transport fares in 2013 for all registered city inhabitants. The purpose was to tackle the issue of congestion and provide relief to those who earned less.

But did such radical measures meet with success? As per media reports an analysis of the Tallinn scheme found it didn’t really encourage many people to stop driving. In 2014, a year into the experiment, the use of public transport had increased by 14 percent and that car use only declined by 5 percent. Also, more walkers hopped on to buses and the number of trips made on foot dropped by a staggering 40 percent.

Logically, free public transport should also encourage people to leave their cars at home, easing traffic congestion and reducing air pollution.

The modal shift from car to public transport was accompanied by an undesired shift from walking to public transport and an increase in car traffic, the report quoted a study as saying.

Also, more affluent users eschewed public transport due to image and crowding issues, it said.

Free public transport should ideally lead to more people, especially those who perceive its services to be crowded or deficient, to leave their cars at home and contribute to reduction in traffic congestion and pollution. And that to happen, is anybody's guess.

vandana.ramnani@nw18.com