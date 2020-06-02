PropShare Capital raises Rs 80 crore from COVID-19 distressed fund

The coronavirus pandemic may have created stress in the overall real estate market but investors continue to scout for Grade A commercial real estate properties at higher yields and distressed prices. To cash on the opportunity, PropShare Capital, a tech enabled commercial real estate investment platform, has raised Rs 80 crore in its first COVID-19 Distressed Opportunities Portfolio Management Scheme offering.

The firm closed a Grade A distressed listing offering for Rs 80 crore with participation from more than 150 investors across HNIs, family offices, retail and institutional investors including a Japanese family office, within a span of two weeks through its platform.

While demand was in excess of Rs. 500 crore, the firm chose to make a first closing within two weeks to deploy money quickly as distressed opportunities become available.

Through this distressed property, the committed investors will get first and exclusive access to all opportunities with a minimum investment of Rs 50 lakh as mandated under SEBI PMS regulations. Investors get 25 percent lower management and performance fees in addition to improved liquidity and asset management.

“Over the past few weeks, institutional investors around the world have been committing higher capital towards real estate as Grade A assets suddenly become available at lower prices. Smart money managers are aware that investments of the 2020 vintage are likely to provide above average returns over the long term,” Kunal Moktan, co-founder and CEO, PropShare Capital, said.

Founded by IIT/IIM alumni with a track record of investing over $1 billion in India real estate, mostly in the 2009-10 financial crisis, PropShare Capital has been instrumental in providing investors access to leased Grade A assets at much lower thresholds with the benefit of liquidity and asset management.



