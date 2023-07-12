Property Share acquires Prestige Tech Platina in Bengaluru for Rs 370 crore

The deal was closed at a rental yield of 10 percent with a seven-year lock-in period.

Tech-enabled commercial property investment platform Property Share has completed the acquisition of Prestige Tech Platina in Bengaluru for Rs 370 crore, the company said in a statement on July 12.

The Grade A office space is spread over 5.33 lakh sq ft and is close to the city's IT corridor on Outer Ring Road.

The company told Moneycontrol that the ticket size for the entire deal was about Rs 700 crore of which the first round has been closed. The balance will be invested within six months, it added.

The deal was closed at a rental yield of 10 percent with a seven-year lock-in period. Currently, the asset is part of a larger campus that also has several US multinational companies as occupiers, Kunal Moktan, CEO and Co-founder, Property Share, said.

“The Prestige Tech Park acquisition is part of this longer-term strategy of building a high-quality portfolio of office assets at above-market rental yields and long lock-in periods. The seller is an AI-based service provider, [24]7.ai,” Moktan added.

Prestige Group has clarified that the company was not part of the last transaction.

The current acquisition will increase Property Share's total value of properties listed and invested to Rs 1,300 crore.

The company plans to expand its commercial portfolio, Moktan told Moneycontrol, to Rs 6,000-7,000 crore within two to three years. Property Share plans to increase the value of properties listed on the platform to Rs 2,500-3,000 crores in the next year, he added.

Currently, the company allows ordinary users access to institutional-grade assets with 8-10 percent in-place rental yields and 17-20 percent returns.

Last year, Property Share raised Rs 350 crore in a Series B round from VC funds led by West Bridge Capital with participation from existing investors Pravega Ventures.