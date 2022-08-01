Property registrations rise 15% in Mumbai municipal area in July

Mumbai city saw property sales registrations of 11,339 units in July 2022, contributing over Rs 829 crore to the state revenues. This was an increase of 15 percent over the same period last year when 9822 units were registered, according to Knight Frank India.

This is an increase of 14 per cent on a month-on-month basis, Knight Frank said. In June 9,919 units were registered. The consultant also highlighted that 78 per cent of the total registrations were for properties transacted in the same month.

As much as 15 per cent of properties registered in July were filed in March 2022 and around 7 per cent of these deals were filed in June 2022.

Property registrations in July 2022 were 15% above the same period last year despite July 2021 being a strong period as the lockdown had just been lifted and it benefiting from significant spill-over demand. As the restrictions gradually eased since June 2021, developers facilitated customer site visits and closed transactions that couldn’t conclude due to the lockdown in the previous month, leading to a rush in registrations in July 2021, it noted.

However, with the support of strong consumer sentiment July 2022 has performed strongly making it the best performing July month in terms of property registrations in the last 10 years, it said.

Out of the total registration of properties in Mumbai city (BMC area), Knight Frank India said that 86 per cent were contributed by residential segment and 10 per cent commercial. For July, the data has been collated till 3 pm of July 30.

As many as 57% registrations were in the price band of Rs 1 crore and over while in terms of apartment size homes ranging between 500-1000 sq ft were the most preferred category of properties registered in July 2022.

Strong property registrations momentum continued in July 2022, recording over 11000 properties with a 14% MoM rise in lieu of the robust consumer demand. The property registrations have crossed the 11000 mark for the first time since April 2022.

The April month marked the implementation of metro cess that effectively increased the stamp duty by

1%, however most consumers opted for property filing in March 2022 and registered the same in April 2022 to evade the additional 1% metro cess (metro cess implemented in April) leading to strong property registration in the month of April 2022 as well.

“Strong consumer demand continues to drive the property sales in Mumbai. Post COVID, the revival in housing demand has sustained and facilitated a soft landing for the Mumbai real estate market though there has been an increase in home loan rates and additional 1 percent stamp duty. The state government revenue has also grown robustly month on month. We expect the market demand to remain steady. However, further rate hike can add pressure on the property demand. Developers remain cognizant of the changing affordability and are expected to plan for risk mitigation such as enabling fixed rate limited period loans, and other measures,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

The share of Western Suburbs has risen from 45 percent in June 2022 to 56 percent in July 2022 while Central Suburbs has recorded a drop in share of contribution as compared to June 2022 and has gone from 41 percent in June 2022 to 28 percent in June 2022. Central Mumbai saw a contribution of 8 percent while South Mumbai recorded a rise of 2 percentage points to 8 percent.

Maximum share of property registrations having ticket sizes of Rs 5 crore and below has been recorded in the Western suburb and Central suburbs micro market. For high value ticket sizes of Rs 5 crore to Rs 20 crore, Central Mumbai recorded largest share contribution. The Western suburb has emerged as a market catering to the housing needs of all income groups.

Largest share of home buyers in July 2022 are in the 31- 45 years category having contribution of 45 percent of the total residential property registrations. The 46-60 years category has a share of 33 percent. While 10 percent homebuyers are under 30 and 12 percent are over 60.