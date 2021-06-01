Property registrations in Mumbai BMC region halve in May from April 2021

In May 2021, the share of women homebuyers across the 5,360 units registered in May 2021 dropped to 1.7%, the analysis said.

Property transactions in Mumbai are showing a downward trend on account of the lockdown and withdrawal of the stamp duty waiver by the state government in March 2021.

Mumbai BMC region that includes Churchgate to Dahisar and Colaba to Mulund, recorded property registrations of 5,360 units in May 2021, down 47% from the previous month and 15% from to 6,270 units registered two years ago in May 2019, an analysis by Knight Frank India has said.

The state’s collection of stamp duty declined 50% in May 2021 compared with a year ago although overall registrations fell only 15%. This was because 70% of registrations in the month were for apartments that were transacted in the four months from December 2020 to March 2021 with the concessional stamp duty rates of 2% and 3% but registered now.

However, registrations in May 2021 were up 25 times higher compared to May 2020 as the lockdown restrictions are less stringent this year.

It noted that only 29% of registrations in May 2021 were from new residential sales concluded in the month, while 71% of the registered properties were from sales concluded in the December 2020 to April 2021 period that got registered in month of May.

Of the total new sales in May 2021, 62% were in sub Rs 1 crore category, it said.

The Maharashtra government in December 2020 had given a leeway of four months to homebuyers to register a property after the payment of stamp duty in order to prevent crowding of registration offices.

This ensured that homebuyers who had purchased residences and paid stamp duty on or before March 31, 2021, have maximum window of four months until July 31, 2021 from the respective date of payment of stamp duty for registering their apartment.

Before this leeway was permitted, the difference between payment of stamp duty and registration was less than 10 days for over 95% of the cases. For less than 2% of the registrations, the difference was over 30 days.

Despite a MoM drop of 47% in registrations in May 2021, new units sold during the month has grown by 119% MoM from 710 units in April 2021 to 1,554 units in May 2021. This implies that in spite of the current lockdown restrictions, the market has started picking up; however, the numbers are nowhere close 6,270 units registered during May 2019, the analysis said.

A strong demand stimulant is therefore required to further propel sales to regain pre-COVID levels, the analysis said.

Share of women homebuyers in new sales drops from 6.6% in April 2021 to 1.7% in May 2021

On March 8, 2021, to celebrate International Women’s Day, the state government announced a 1% rebate in stamp duty for women homebuyers effective from 1st April 2021. As a result, women homebuyers constituted 6.6% of new home sales in April 2021, paying a discounted stamp duty rate of 4% on their purchase.

In May 2021, the share of women homebuyers across the 5,360 units registered in May 2021 dropped to 1.7%, the analysis said.

Sales and registration data since September 2020 – March 2021 shows that during the period of reduced stamp duty, new homes sales for that month in the mid to premium categories, those costing Rs 1 crore and above, formed a significant part of the sales and registration.

It could be deduced post-facto that the saving on stamp duty on higher value housing units would work out significantly in favour of the buyers saving them substantial amount in hand.

However, since the withdrawal of the concession, the equations have tilted in favour of homes priced at Rs 1 crore or less, with this category taking 70% and 62% of total new sales in April 2021 and May 2021 respectively. This should be seen as a positive indication of the strength of demand from end users in this segment that continues to purchase despite no stamp duty relief.

Going forward, as the vaccination programme gains momentum and normalcy returns, sales are expected to gain pace, led by demand from affordable and mid segment. Reintroduction of similar demand stimulant as reduced stamp duty may provide the right catalyst to this demand getting converted to sales, it said.

While total registration in April 2021 was 10, 136, the new residences sold for that month remained at a low 710 units. In May 2021, the number of new residential unit sales more than doubled to 1,553 showing remarkable improvement despite the on-going lockdown.

“However, we are still far from pre-COVID levels of May 2019 or the levels witnessed during the seven months of lower stamp duty window. While the overall sales volumes are marred due to the lockdown conditions in Mumbai, the heartening fact is that sales in April 2021 and May 2021 have been substantially higher in the sub Rs 1 crore category, which is traditionally understood to be price and value sensitive," said Shishir Baijal, Chairman & Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

"Despite withdrawal of stamp duty rebate, sales in this category have maintained pace, indicating a healthy latent demand trend,” he said.

Therefore, to ensure that this demand, and indeed demands in other category, are further encouraged, the government should reconsider providing demand stimulants at the appropriate time, he said.