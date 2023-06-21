Property prices in northern Bengaluru increase by almost 10 percent: Report

The report also observes that Thanisandra has the highest rental demand (31 percent), followed by Yelahanka (29 percent) and Hennur (17 percent).

Residential property rates in northern Bengaluru jumped by 9.8 percent, crossing the city's average growth of 9.3 percent in the first quarter of 2023, a report by MagicBricks mentioned.

The demand for properties priced between Rs 75 lakh and Rs 1 crore is the highest at 28 percent, followed by the demand for properties in the Rs 50-75 lakh price range at 24 percent, the report titled Investment Advisory Report: Airport Corridor, North Bengaluru said.

The report also reveals that 2 BHK units have the highest availability, with 45 percent of the total supply, closely followed by 3 BHK units with a 42 percent share.

The Airport Road Corridor in North Bengaluru has gained strong investor sentiment due to its proximity to the Kempegowda International Airport, one of India's busiest airports, Siddhart Goel, Research and Editorial Head at Magicbricks, said.

The report also observes that Thanisandra has the highest rental demand (31 percent), followed by Yelahanka (29 percent) and Hennur (17 percent).