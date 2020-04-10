App
Last Updated : | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Property prices grew, but lost steam in 2019-20: RBI report

All-India prices have witnessed a growth of about 3 percent, prices in NCR and Mumbai and dropped by almost 5 percent, the index said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The residential real estate sector has continued to suffer from low demand and large inventory overhang due to which launches declined in the third quarter of 2019-20 but the all-India level housing prices moderated and saw a growth of 3 percent, RBI's monetary policy report has said.

Reflecting the large volume of inventory overhang, all-India level housing prices have moderated somewhat, according to the Housing Price Index of RBI.

While All-India prices have witnessed a growth of about 3 percent prices in NCR and Mumbai and dropped by almost 5 percent, it said.

Southern metros of Chennai and Bengaluru, however, saw prices increasing by 13.7 percent and 16.7 percent respectively, the report said.

Aggregate demand across sectors is expected to be impacted adversely by likely recession in the global economy, caused by disruptions in global supply chains, travel and tourism, and lockdowns in many economies. Domestic production will also be impacted by the nation-wide lockdown.

In the near-term, the challenge is to mitigate the adverse impact of COVID-19, the report noted.

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 07:52 pm

tags #coronavirus #Housing #RBI property index #Real Estate

