English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT : Watch the Family Business Awards 2022 ceremony live on 19th August | 6:00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

    Colliers appoints Badal Yagnik as India CEO

    In March, Ramesh Nair resigned as CEO of the company. Nair became Colliers India CEO in July 2021.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 17, 2023 / 02:20 PM IST
    Property consultant Colliers India appoints Badal Yagnik as new CEO

    Property consultant Colliers India appoints Badal Yagnik as new CEO

    Real estate consultant Colliers has appointed Badal Yagnik as Chief Executive Officer in India, the company announced on August 17.

    Based in Gurgaon, Yagnik will collaborate closely with Sankey Prasad, Colliers’ Chairman & Managing Director, India, to drive further growth and profitability for the firm, it said.

    "An exceptional leader and real estate industry veteran, he has been credited with establishing robust cross-border teams while creating some of the most profitable businesses in India. We are excited to see him put his skills and experience to use, guiding our rapidly growing India business into its next phase.”

    Yagnik has represented numerous corporations and professional service firms at local, regional, national, and international levels while executing some of the most complex marquee transactions in the industry.

    Sankey Prasad, Chairman & Managing Director of India, added that he is confident that Yagnik will drive stellar growth for the organization with his exceptional capabilities. He has a strong track record leading teams to deliver high value and supporting clients in achieving their business goals, he said.

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Real Estate
    first published: Aug 17, 2023 10:47 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!