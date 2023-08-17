Colliers appoints Badal Yagnik as India CEO

Property consultant Colliers India appoints Badal Yagnik as new CEO

Real estate consultant Colliers has appointed Badal Yagnik as Chief Executive Officer in India, the company announced on August 17.

Based in Gurgaon, Yagnik will collaborate closely with Sankey Prasad, Colliers’ Chairman & Managing Director, India, to drive further growth and profitability for the firm, it said.

"An exceptional leader and real estate industry veteran, he has been credited with establishing robust cross-border teams while creating some of the most profitable businesses in India. We are excited to see him put his skills and experience to use, guiding our rapidly growing India business into its next phase.”

Yagnik has represented numerous corporations and professional service firms at local, regional, national, and international levels while executing some of the most complex marquee transactions in the industry.

Sankey Prasad, Chairman & Managing Director of India, added that he is confident that Yagnik will drive stellar growth for the organization with his exceptional capabilities. He has a strong track record leading teams to deliver high value and supporting clients in achieving their business goals, he said.