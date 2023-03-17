Promoter fails to deliver units, HARERA Gurugram orders delayed payment charges at 10.6 percent interest to allottees

The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA), Gurugram, has directed real estate developer Splendor Landbase Ltd. to pay delayed possession charges at 10.6 percent interest to buyers in a commercial project after it failed to complete the construction and deliver units on time.

“The respondent promoter is directed to pay the delayed possession charges at the prescribed rate of interest 10.6 percent per annum for every month of delay from the due date of possession till the obtaining of the occupation certificate (OC) plus two months to the complainant(s) as per section 19(10) of the RERA Act,” said the order.

The decision was delivered by a bench comprising Ashok Sangwan, Vijay Kumar Goyal and Sanjeev Kumar Arora and it will benefit as many as 20 allottees involved in the matter.

According to a statement by HARERA Gurugram, the matter pertained to Splendor Trade Tower, a commercial project being developed by Splendor Landbase in Sector-65, Gurugram, since 2008.

Moneycontrol News