MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessReal Estate

Prime office rentals to remain stable in India over next 12 months: Knight Frank

Office rents in Delhi's Connaught Place and the BKC region of Mumbai remained unchanged in the third quarter of the calendar year 2021, Knight Frank’s Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index Q3 2021 report says

Moneycontrol News
Office rentals remained stable across the major markets in India in Q2 2021.

Office rentals remained stable across the major markets in India in Q2 2021.

The country’s top office markets— Bengaluru, National Capital Region (NCR) and Mumbai— are expected to remain stable in rental values over the next 12-months, international property consultancy Knight Frank has said.

The rents during the third quarter of the calendar year 2021 largely remained flat, Knight Frank’s Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index Q3 2021 report said.

With India achieving the milestone of 100 crore vaccination, the country was moving towards a more normalised work environment, said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India.

“Many corporate, including those from the technology sector, have started a “return to office” and are looking to sign office leases now,” said Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India.

In the third quarter, Bengaluru’s Central Business District, which includes areas such as MG Road, Infantry Road and Residency Road, saw no change in rentals sequentially. Rents had dropped 3 percent in the second quarter.

Close

Related stories

Office rents in Delhi’s Connaught Place in NCR and BKC region of Mumbai remained unchanged sequentially in the September quarter. NCR saw a dip of a percent and Mumbai’s 1.9 percent during the June quarter, the report said.

Even though curbs had eased, the work-from-home model would continue, however, hybrid work would emerge as a more preferred option, Baijal said.

“The demand for office space is expected to grow due to the pent-up demand and the hiring of new staff that has taken place in the last 12-18 months,” he said.

The decelerations in decline in rents in the APAC region would continue till the end of the year, Knight Frank has said.

According to the report, Taiwanese capital Taipei is the only city expected to see office rental values rise in the APAC region over the next 12 months.

Of the 23 cities tracked by the index, 14 recorded either stable or increased rents in the past quarter compared to nine of the 20 cities compared in the previous quarter.

For Q1 2021, the rental index fell 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, with large office markets such as Auckland, Jakarta and Tokyo recording a QoQ rental decline of 4.5, 2.7 and 1.2 percent, respectively.

On an annual basis, the overall index was down 3.1 percent year-on-year.

The Asia-Pacific Prime Office Rental Index aims to provide occupiers, landlords and investors with a regular analysis of the rental performance of prime office markets in the region.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #commercial #office #office rental index #Real Estate
first published: Nov 17, 2021 01:52 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.