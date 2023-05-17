Prestige Group to widen mall portfolio with 8 new properties in 4 years: Report

Prestige Group to build 8 malls in 4 years: Report

Bengaluru-based Prestige Group plans to rebuild its mall portfolio after a hiatus of two years with eight new properties in the next four years, a senior official said, as per a report by Economic Times.

The company has sold two-thirds of its retail business to Blackstone-backed Nexus Malls. With an estimated value of Rs 9,000 crore, the company sold 4.4 million square feet of retail space in seven shopping malls in 2021. The Prestige Group now plans to expand its retail portfolio from 2 million square feet across four malls to 9 million square feet across 12 malls.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify this news development.

"This is the next phase of expansion and most of our upcoming malls will be above 1 million sq ft as retailers need bigger space now. Construction at most of the upcoming malls has begun and they are located in Bengaluru, Kochi and Chennai," said Muhammad Ali, CEO of Forum Malls of Prestige Group, which is planning to enter Mumbai and Goa and is exploring land to develop malls in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad and Kolkata, according to the report.

Organized retail accounts for only 13 percent of the retail portfolio in India, and developers believe more malls will be built. There is always the need for space when a brand is in its growth phase.